Six hospitalised after car flips in Berserker

SIX PEOPLE are recovering in Rockhampton Hospital following a multi-vehicle crash in Berserker yesterday evening.

Just after 6.30pm emergency services were called to the corner of Berserker and Rodboro Sts in north Rockhampton following reports of a crash.

Emergency service arrived on scene to find a two-vehicle crash with one vehicle on its roof.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesperson confirmed six people were transported with injuries from the crash to Rockhampton Base Hospital.

They were all in a stable condition.

Meanwhile in Biloela, a man in his 30s was transported to Biloela Hospital after crashing his vehicle in the early hours of this morning.

It is understood the man suffered minor injuries after collided with a cow on Gladstone Rd, Biloela about 12.50am.

He is also in a stable condition.