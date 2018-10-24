Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Six patients were transported to the Mackay Base Hospital yesterday after their car struck a cow on the Bruce Highway
Six patients were transported to the Mackay Base Hospital yesterday after their car struck a cow on the Bruce Highway File
News

Six hospitalised after car hits cow near Camilla

Ashley Pillhofer
by
24th Oct 2018 9:17 AM | Updated: 10:17 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SIX people were transported to the Mackay Base Hospital overnight after their car collided with a truck on the Bruce Highway.

A spokeswoman from the Queensland Ambulance Service said six patients were travelling in the same vehicle near Camilla when their car struck a cow.

QAS became aware of the incident at 7.35pm.

The two adult patients sustained chest and neck injuries while the remaining four passengers, who were children suffered from seatbelt injuries.

A spokeswoman from QAS said all six patients were in a stable condition.

bruce highway crash camilla mackay queensland ambulace service
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Experts reveal Rocky rental market is 'roaring back' to life

    premium_icon Experts reveal Rocky rental market is 'roaring back' to life

    Property VACANCY rates tighten to lowest range for first time in six years

    Council's vital role to safeguard subbies in JMK project

    premium_icon Council's vital role to safeguard subbies in JMK project

    News IN a council first, it proposed new legislation as part of contract

    CQ publican tells of the real struggles behind rural hotels

    premium_icon CQ publican tells of the real struggles behind rural hotels

    Business 'I am 72 years old... I don't know how much longer I can keep going'

    Horses allegedly castrated without pain relief

    premium_icon Horses allegedly castrated without pain relief

    Crime Hinterland stable hand facing charges of animal cruelty

    Local Partners