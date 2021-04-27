A truck is stuck under the Oxley Road railway bridge at Corinda this morning.

Northbound traffic is being directed along Martindale St and Oxford Road southbound traffic is being diverted along Jerrold Street.

Police are urging motorists to avoid the area with major delays expected.

It could take up to six hours to remove a truck under the railway bridge on Oxley Road. Picture: 9 News/Shannon Marshall-McCormack

Minister for Transport and Main Roads Mark Bailey said it may take up to six hours to clear.

Translink has reported that Route 104 and 106 buses travelling along Oxley Road have been delayed up to 20 minutes.

Meanwhile, congestion is building in Mansfield after a two-vehicle crash on Wecker Road near the intersection with Ham Road.

Paramedics were called to the incident just after 6am and are providing care for an elderly motorist.

Police are urging motorists to use caution in the area.

Originally published as Six-hour marathon to remove truck stuck under bridge