Four-year-old boy loses fight for life

The scene of a two-car accident on Hopkins Rd at Truganina where a 10-year-old girl was killed. Picture: Andrew Henshaw

The scene of a two-car accident on Hopkins Rd at Truganina where a 10-year-old girl was killed. Picture: Andrew Henshaw

CHILDREN will grow up without their parents, a four-year-old boy has lost his fight for life and dozens more have been rushed to hospital in a horror week on Australia's roads.

Three children were treated for minor injuries overnight in an Adelaide crash that left another man in a critical condition.

The horror head-on crash in Seaford Rise left six people injured. The 31-year-old driver of one car was flown to an Adelaide hospital late last night. While all five occupants of the second car - three children aged one, four and seven, along with two adults - were treated for minor injuries.

A man is in a critical condition after the Seaford Rise crash. Picture: Bianca De Marchi

Also in South Australia, a man was trapped in his car for more than an hour last night after he crashed into a telegraph pole, causing live powerlines to drop on to his ute.

The man was flown to Adelaide after emergency services were able to cut the power and treat him for serious head and spinal injuries.

It's just one of dozens of car crashes Australia's emergency services have dealt with in the past week as the nation breaks for school holidays.

VICTORIA

A four-year-old boy died overnight after his family's car was hit by an overtaking vehicle on the weekend.

The boy's 10-year-old sister died at the scene after their Ford was hit by another SUV that had been trying to overtake a car in the Melbourne suburb of Truganina around midnight on Sunday.

The woman, who was the driver and believed to be the mother, is still in a critical condition in hospital. The male passenger has been released from hospital. The driver of the overtaking car was taken to hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The force of the crash sent the vehicles flying off the road and debris was found more than 50m from the crash site.

The crash killed a 10-year-old girl and a four-year-old boy. Picture: Andrew Henshaw

In a separate collision on Saturday night, three children and two adults were rushed to hospital after their car hit another head-on in Traralgon.

Three kids under the age of 10 were flown to the Royal Children's Hospital with serious injuries. The adults driving both cars also sustained serious injuries.

And on Sunday morning, a pedestrian died after he was hit by a car in the country Victorian town of Alexandra.

The 70-year-old driver of the Holden Commodore was going through a roundabout when it is believed he lost control and hit the man.

In Victoria, the weekend deaths take the total number of lives lost in 2018 to 106. In 2017, 128 people died on Victorian roads.

QUEENSLAND

Queensland had a particularly horrific week on its roads.

On July 8, a motorcycle rider died after he fell from his bike on the Warrego Highway at Hatton Vale, southeast Queensland, and was run over by a truck while lying injured on the road.

On Friday morning, while police were responding to a crash in Proserpine, north Queensland, three vehicles were involved in a separate crash less than 200m down the road.

An 80-year-old man died at the scene after his Holden Rodeo slammed into the line of traffic that had been stopped because of the first crash.

Also on Friday, a 29-year-old woman was flown to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital with life-threatening injuries after she veered off the road and crashed into a tree in the south Queensland town of Murphys Creek.

A day later, there was another car accident on the same road that saw two children and a woman taken to hospital after their vehicle rolled on Murphys Creek Rd.

Yet another crash on Friday, in the Somerset region, left a toddler orphaned after his parents died when their vehicle rolled.

The 28-year-old dad and 26-year-old mum died after the vehicle flipped onto its roof and their 18-month-old boy was flown to hospital.

The boy's grandmother, 50, who was driving the car, is in a stable condition in hospital.

Queensland Police Inspector Keith McDonald said the boy's car-seat may have saved his life.

"Witnesses who first arrived at the scene retrieved the child out of a safety seat," he said. "Thankfully that child was still secure and received minor injuries."

The boy’s life was saved by his car seat.

A 19-year-old also died on July 5 after a horror crash in Rockhampton left him fighting for his life in hospital.

It's believed the teenager, who crashed on June 21, had been stuck in his vehicle for a number of hours before someone found him down an embankment. He died two weeks later.

A 37-year-old man also died on July 4 in a crash northwest of Townsville after his truck, towing a box trailer, rolled several times.

NEW SOUTH WALES

A P-plate driver has been charged with dangerous driving after she hit a 78-year-old woman crossing at a set of lights in the north of Sydney.

The 78-year-old woman is still in a serious condition in Royal North Shore Hospital after being hit by the 22-year-old yesterday afternoon.

Another pedestrian was hit in Sydney last week while crossing the Hume Highway in Sydney's west.

The man, believed to be in his 60s, died at the scene with a witness telling news.com.au the incident took place right in front of a high school.

"The car was smashed against a tree, about 5m away from the kerb of the road," the witness said.

The 40-year-old driver was refused bail on Friday and has been charged with dangerous driving occasioning death.

Traffic on the Hume Hwy after the pedestrian was killed. Picture: 2GB 873

A 95-year-old man died in a three-car crash on Sunday after his 92-year-old wife reportedly hit two other vehicles while driving on the M4 near Parramatta.

Also over the weekend, a man in his 20s died following reports he had been hit by a car on the state's Central Coast.

A 46-year-old man he was with is in a critical condition and the 44-year-old driver of the car was taken in for mandatory testing.

Another pedestrian was hit over the weekend just south of the Queensland border and police are still looking for the driver of the ute who allegedly hit her and failed to help.

On Thursday, a cyclist was flown to hospital with serious head injuries after he was hit by a teenager in the country town of Tumut.

And over the past week two separate car fires have killed two people.

Late last week, a man died on the Great Western Highway after the ute he was driving crashed into a truck and caught fire.

A woman also died on Thursday when the car she had been a passenger in rolled off the road and caught alight.

The driver, a 34-year-old man, was also treated for injures and flown to Melbourne Hospital.