Six major new year changes you need to know about

There are major changes from today.

A NEW First Home Loan Deposit Scheme for 2020 is expected to help new homeowners get into the market sooner, with required deposits to be slashed to just 5 per cent.

The scheme will provide up to 10,000 guarantees to eligible first home buyers each financial year.

The new scheme will begin today, with applications able to made as part of the standard home loan process through participating lenders.

Low to middle-income earners will breathe a sigh of relief, as their dreams of owning a home of their own will become more achievable, and help them break out of the rental market rat-race.

Currently in the Rockhampton and Gracemere ­region, there are 1500 homes for sale and just 180 rentals on the market.

The change could see a strain lifted off the tight rental availabilities that have continued since last month, and are expected to continue into the new year.

Another change for Australians as part of the government’s new measures includes an increase in student loan limits.

As of January 1, students will have a single HELP loan limit – combining FEE-HELP, VET Student Loans, VET FEE-HELP and new HECS-HELP.

HELP loan amounts will increase to $106,319 from $104,440 for most students and to $152,700 for students studying medicine, dentistry, veterinary science and eligible aviation courses – up from $150,000.

A new web portal called myHELPbalance will launch on January 1, which will provide an easier way for students to track their loan and repayment history.

Australians will also have more access to affordable medicines, with four new medicines to be added on the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme. The medicines include Abemaciclib for patients with advanced breast cancer and APO-Primidone (Primidone) for patients with epilepsy.

Employees are also expected to benefit in the new year, with changes to be made to prevent employers short-changing those who make salary sacrifice.

From January 1, employers will no longer be able to use salary sacrificed contributions to satisfy their superannuation guarantee obligations.

Lastly, Federal government agencies will start paying e-Invoices within five days or else incur interest on late payments.

The policy will apply to contracts valued up to $1 million, where a supplier and a Commonwealth agency bot use the internationally established framework for delivering and receiving invoices in an electronic form.