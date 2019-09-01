Six marijuana plants for 'personal use'

A MAN who had turned to illicit drugs to relieve pain after prescription medication caused bad side effects has been placed on a 10-month probation order.

Mitchell John Clarke, 55, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Monday to one count each of producing a dangerous drug, possessing a dangerous drug, drug utensils, ammunition and contravening a police direction.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox said police raided Clarke's residence at Kabra on June 6 and found six marijuana plants in the front garden at various stages of growth.

He said police also found 44g of marijuana and seeds, a plastic water pipe and scissors with residue along with three unexploded rounds of ammunition.

One month before the raid, Clarke had been sentenced to six months in prison wholly suspended and operational for two years for disqualified driving.

The court heard Clarke had been convicted in 1991 for producing a dangerous drug.

Defence lawyer Maree Willey said Clarke's marriage broke down in 2003 and he had to take seven months off work after sustaining a workplace injury.

She said he suffered bad side effects to the prescription pain medication and had turned to illicit drugs.

Ms Willey said the plants were for personal use and he had since acquired a prescription for pain medication after being charged.

Magistrate Cameron Press extended the operational period of the suspended sentence from May by two months and fined Clarke $250 on top of the probation order. Convictions were recorded.