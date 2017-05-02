Six massive, exciting CQ projects that are placed on 'hold'

MULTI-NATIONAL resource giants have laid bare their huge plans for Rockhampton since the mining boom began.

Many of the projects have gone ahead, but these six projects are sitting dormant, with billions of dollars sitting on the table and thousands of jobs.

The six proposals, dubbed "significant projects" by the State Government, are still up in the air, as the companies missed the deadline for handing in their Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) for five of the projects.

The sixth project, the IsaLink, was repealed by the co-ordinator general.

Unlike many major Queensland projects that have been cancelled, these projects have been placed "on hold" because the company has missed the deadline for submitting their EIS or it has been repealed.

But as is the case for projects such as the Gladstone region's Hummock Hill Island resort, the developers or company could restart the approval process at any time.

1. Central Queensland Integrated Rail

A $2 BILLION mega-projected would have flooded CQ with thousands of jobs during construction and another 800 long-term operational jobs.

Aurizon proposed building a massive rail line from the coal-rich Galilee Basin to the Port of Abbot Point near Bowen.

But the due date for the Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) passed on September 19, 2014, with the project now sitting dormant.

Queensland Government Luke Mortimer

Exciting, key features of the project were massive rail yards, buildings, roads leading to the rail line, workers' camps, and the rail line itself.

2. Coke Plant and Power Station

A MASSIVE project to a build a coke plant capable of pumping out $3.23 million tonnes of coal does not have a price tag.

Queensland Government Luke Mortimer

But the project, which developers had planned to build on vacant land adjacent Stanwell Power Station, 25km south-west of Rockhampton, would have flooded Central Queensland with jobs.

Queensland Coke & Energy Pty Ltd and Stanwell Corporation Limited had also planned to build a power station, alongside the coke plant, with transport facilities lead to the Port of Gladstone.

Queensland Government Luke Mortimer

But the two companies failed to hand in their EIS by the due date of August 15, 2010.

3. Fitzroy Terminal Project

A $1.2 BILLION coal export facility planned for a location 50km south-east of Rockhampton would have brought 825 construction and long-term jobs to Central Queensland.

The Fitzroy Coal Terminal Project Pty Ltd laid bare their plan for a two-stage project to build major infrastructure, such as a three-kilometre conveyor belt, a barge loading terminal, covered bargers, a floating transhipper, coal stockpile facilities, and a rail spur leading to the terminal.

Queensland Government Luke Mortimer

The first stage would have put 380 construction workers into a job and another 150 into full-time work. The second stage promised another 250 constructions jobs and 45 operational jobs.

The company was in discussions with both Rockhampton Regional Council and Gladstone Regional Council for approval, with the project just 40km north of Gladstone.

But the company failed to hand in their EIS on May 4, 2014, placing the project up in the air.

4. Yarwun Coal Terminal

A $2.2 BILLION coal terminal at Yarwun would have brought 800 jobs to Central Queensland.

The project would have needed 600 construction workers to build the terminal capable of exporting 25 million tonnes per annum, with the developers leaving open the possibility of expanding to 50mtpa in the future.

Queensland Government Luke Mortimer

The project would have needed another 200 operational workers once it was built.

The terminal, planned for a location just 11km north-west of Gladstone, would have seen the construction of a dedicated 14km rail line, a coal stockyard, two berths and dredging work, an out-loading wharf and jetty facilities, and much more.

But the dues date for the EEIS passed on July 24, 2014.

5. ZeroGen Clean Coal Power Demonstration Project

DUBBED a "significant project" by the State Government, the ZeroGen Clean Coal Power Demonstration Project would have made Central Queensland a world-leader in the transition to clean coal.

ZeroGen Pty Ltd were planning a coal gasification plant with the ability to capture carbon dioxide emission to generate low emission base-load power for the east coast of Australia.

Queensland Government Luke Mortimer

The company wanted the plant built at a location in the Central Highlands Regional Council area.

But the project fell through when the EIS was not handed in by the deadline of December, 22, 2014.

6. IsaLink High Voltage Direct Current Electricity

A 1100KM HIGH voltage power line spanning from Rockhampton to a coal mine in Mt Isa had Central Queensland's sparkies excited.

IsaLink Pty Ltd, of which Hong Kong company Cheung Kong Group was a major shareholder, would have flooded Central Queensland with jobs, with plans to clear a 70m-wide corridor for the power line.

Queensland Government Luke Mortimer

Workers would have erected the transmission line and built two converted station at either end, one in Rockhampton and the other near the Ernest Henry mine at Mt Isa.

The transmission line would have run through a whopping nine local government areas, including the Rockhampton region, the Isaac region, the Central Highlands, and the Longreach region.

But the project was repealed by the co-ordinator general on September 24, 2012.