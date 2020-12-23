Six new overtaking lanes added to Capricorn Highway

The $19 million road upgrade was funded by the State and Federal Government.

Drivers going between Rockhampton to Emerald will benefit from new overtaking lanes on the Capricorn Highway.

Additional overtaking lanes on the Capricorn Highway from Rockhampton to Emerald were funded by $15.2 million from the Federal Government and $3.8 million from the State Government.

Federal Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry said there were now seven eastbound and eight westbound overtaking lanes on the Capricorn Highway between Rockhampton and Emerald.

“These six new overtaking lanes will increase the number of overtaking opportunities through this section of highway, which carries significant mining, agricultural and tourism industry traffic,” she said.

Member for Rockhampton Barry O’Rourke said that in addition, the Capricorn Highway duplication between Rockhampton and Gracemere should be complete by the middle of 2021.

“As part of more than $4.8 billion in roads stimulus jointly funded with the Australian Government, we’ll also soon be getting started on the $35 million Lawrie Street upgrade, which I know regular drivers in the region are keen to see,” he said.

“Whether it’s beef or resources, our region’s industries benefit from better roads.”

Federal Member for Flynn Ken O’Dowd said residents along the highway would benefit from improved safety.

“Over six million tonnes of freight are transported on the Capricorn Highway annually,” he said.

“Certain areas of the highway have some of the highest oversized vehicle traffic counts in Queensland.

“These upgrades will benefit the community by providing safer roads and making high-risk overtaking manoeuvres less common – leading to a lower risk of head-on crashes and improved interactions between freight and local traffic.”

Queensland Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said works had finished ahead of schedule and provided 61 jobs during construction.

“Combined, the Central Highlands and Rockhampton regions inject more than $15 billion into our economy each year,” he said.

“Drivers are now making the most of three eastbound and three westbound overtaking lanes, as well as wide centre-line treatments.”