Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland Ambulance Service Boonah.
Queensland Ambulance Service Boonah. Michael Marston - ePixel Images
Breaking

Six people involved in Bruce Highway crash

7th Aug 2019 12:58 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

1.50PM: SIX people were involved in a minor four car crash at Marmor on Wednesday afternoon.

Queensland Ambulance confirmed they attended the crash but all passengers involved declined treatment.

Only minor damage was done to the cars.

1PM: PARAMEDICS are on route to the scene of a crash on the Bruce Highway near Marmor.

The crash, which is located 2km south of the BP service station at Marmor, was called in at 12.35pm.

Queensland Ambulance were unable to confirm any other details.

More to come.

bruce highway bruce highway crash marmor queensland ambulance service tmbcrash tmbnews
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Quick action prevents major fuel spill at Rosslyn Bay

    premium_icon Quick action prevents major fuel spill at Rosslyn Bay

    News Maritime Safety Queensland reveals response to pollution threat

    CBD road blocked after car crash

    premium_icon CBD road blocked after car crash

    News One person has been taken to hospital

    Feral pigs, cats and deer under the spotlight

    premium_icon Feral pigs, cats and deer under the spotlight

    Council News Issue has been ongoing for years and councillors are getting fed up

    Protesters storm Adani mine site, suspended from 9m poles

    premium_icon Protesters storm Adani mine site, suspended from 9m poles

    Environment At least two people reportedly suspended from 9-metre poles.