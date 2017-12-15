Six people involved in multi-vehicle North Rocky crash

4.16pm: The crash on Yaamba Rd, directly opposite Bunnings in North Rockhampton, does not appear to be serious.

It involves three utes and one four-wheel-drive wagon.

There is one ambulance on scene and all people appear to be out of the vehicle, some speaking with police.

The left-hand north bound lane has been blocked by the crash.

4.05pm: Six people including a five-year-old child involved in four-vehicle nose to tail crash outside Bunnings in North Rockhampton.

All six people are out of the vehicles with two adults complaining of neck pain.

Emergency services are on scene.

4pm: Emergency services are responding to reports of a four-vehicle crash on Yaamba Rd, North Rockhampton.

The accident happen about 3.50pm in the north bound lanes opposite Bunnings.

There are no details on injuries at this time.

Moe to follow.