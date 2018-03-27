Menu
Six people involved in Redbank crash

26th Mar 2018 6:42 AM

SIX people were involved in a two-vehicle traffic crash at Redbank overnight.

Emergency services were called to the crash just after 10pm and assessed six people on the scene.

Two women were taken to hospital, one with facial injuries and the other with seat belt injuries.

A man was also taken to hospital with chest pain.

All three were in a stable condition.

Local Partners