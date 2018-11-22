Menu
Owner of the ute Jordan Thomas, 17, with his friends Jaydee Wilson, 16, Paige Jack-Kino, 16, and Lawson Ittensohn, 17, spent the night cuddled up in the ute tray with two more friends still asleep on top. Photo: Emily Halloran
News

How these schoolies ditched hotel fees

by Emily Halloran
22nd Nov 2018 5:12 AM
SLEEPING on a ute tray in the middle of busy Surfers Paradise wouldn't be ideal for most people - but it sure made a group of schoolies happy campers.

Six friends from Brisbane wanted to join in on the Schoolies celebrations but didn't have anywhere to stay.

Instead, they saved themselves hundreds of dollars each as they spent the night on a mattress on the ute tray and set up a tent on the roof.

Owner of the ute Jordan Thomas, 17, with his friends Jaydee Wilson, 16, Paige Jack-Kino, 16, and Lawson Ittensohn, 17, spent the night cuddled up in the ute tray with two more friends still asleep above. Photo: Emily Halloran
Jordan Thomas, 17, said he had a bit of a rough night as he slept with his feet with his legs raised on the side of the barrier.

"I picked up the tent for only $100. Two of my friends are sleeping up there but it doesn't even have a mattress. They're just sleeping on metal," he said.

 

Lawson Ittensohn, 17, hanging out in the front of his mates ute after spending the night in the tray. Photo: Emily Halloran
The other four cramped in the back of the tray after spending the night running amok on the streets of Surfers Paradise after discovering they made the trip down on a rest night.

Persons illegally camping in a vehicle could be hit with a one-off $150 fine, but it would have still been cheaper for the teens than paying for accommodation.

His mate Lawson Ittensohn, 17, said it wasn't that bad but they don't have anywhere to charge their phones.

"I've been waiting until 9am until we can go up until we can go up to friends places and charge our phones," he said.

