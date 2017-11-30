Six super athletes pumped up for Sydney showdown

POWERING UP: Megan Hawley and her VidaFit Rockhampton teammates are set for this weekend's national crossfit finals.

CROSSFIT: The six members of the VidaFit Rockhampton team are ready to let their actions do the talking at the national crossfit finals in Sydney.

Dan Withers will lead the team, which qualifed by finishing third out of more than 110 teams at the Queensland heat of the All Star Affiliate Series in September.

Withers, Dan Stevens, Courtney Williams, Jason Larcombe, Megan Hawley and Madi Minns will be keen to emulate that performance when they take on the country's best this weekend.

"I'm feeling good about it. We've trained really hard and it has been a really, really big year for us,” Withers said.

"We're going to Sydney to throw it all out on the competition floor and see how we fare after the two days of competition.

"Last year we came sixth in the national finals. A top 10 finish this year would be brilliant considering there are a few hundred affiliates that contest this.”

Withers is confident of a strong showing from his team, which has worked tirelessly to prepare for the demanding workouts, which test 10 components of fitness.

"Our strength definitely lies in our capacity, our ability to keep moving and moving,” he said.

"The six different workouts test the different domains of fitness and we're a very well-rounded team.

"It's a matter of us going out there, executing our game plan and doing everything we've trained for.”

Withers said the preparation had been "pretty brutal” at times, with each team member regularly training twice a day.

"The national finals are a little different in that they don't release the workouts too far out so you don't have a lot of time to prepare.

"That means you have to be able to take on anything and everything they throw at you.

"I'm really excited to see how we go this weekend. I'm sure that if we finish the competition knowing we've done our very best then we're sure to rank pretty well.”