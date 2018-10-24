Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
IT'S believed a seven-metre centre console boat has capsized 12nm east of the Brunswick River, throwing six boaters into the water.
IT'S believed a seven-metre centre console boat has capsized 12nm east of the Brunswick River, throwing six boaters into the water.
Breaking

Six thrown into water after boat capsized

JASMINE BURKE
by
23rd Oct 2018 2:49 PM

UPDATE 4.15pm: A spokesman from Marine Rescue Brunswick said the seven-metre vessel is floating south and is upturned. 

It's also been confirmed the boaters involved in the incident are safely ashore.

Marine Rescue Cape Byron put the call out at about 12.20pm for volunteers to attend the situation.

Marine Rescue Cape Byron is issuing Securité messages to warn boaters of a navigation hazard.

The vessel is white.

More to come.

ORIGINAL: IT'S believed a seven-metre centre console boat has capsized 12nm east of the Brunswick River, throwing six boaters into the water.

Marine Rescue NSW said the boaters were picked up by another vessel.

They said a volunteer crew from Marine Rescue Brunswick went out to assess the overturned boat.

Marine Rescue Cape Byron is issuing Securité messages to warn boaters of a navigation hazard.

brunswick cape byron capsizing
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    CQ publican tells of the real struggles behind rural hotels

    premium_icon CQ publican tells of the real struggles behind rural hotels

    Business 'I am 72 years old... I don't know how much longer I can keep going'

    Community handed the reins for the future of Mount Morgan

    Community handed the reins for the future of Mount Morgan

    News A community roundtable discussion will be held next month

    Expressions of interest urgently called for JM Kelly group

    premium_icon Expressions of interest urgently called for JM Kelly group

    Business Administrators and liquidators put out urgent call

    Local Partners