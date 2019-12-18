Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Raiders joke about 'six again' in their Christmas video.
The Raiders joke about 'six again' in their Christmas video.
Rugby League

‘Six to goooo’: Raiders joke about howler

18th Dec 2019 2:33 PM

Canberra might not have won the grand final this year, but they've become No.1 when it comes to social media plays.

 

It was no different when they released their Christmas video this week.

 

In the clip, written and performed by Denis Carnahan of 'Queensland's Everywhere' fame, the video is a take on 'The 12 Days of Christmas' featuring everything from "12 revelling Rickys" to "Nick Cotric in a tight tee".

 

Stream over 50 sports live & anytime on your TV or favourite device with KAYO SPORTS. The biggest Aussie sports and the best from overseas. Just $25/month. No lock-in contract. Get your 14 day free trial >

 

 

The video even references the controversial refereeing howler in the grand final with "six to gooooo".

 

Even the faulty fireworks that got stuck in Joey Leilua's eye get a run.

 

 

 

More Stories

Show More
canberra raiders nrl grand final 2019 sydney roosters
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: Girl, 15, still critical six days after fatal crash

        premium_icon UPDATE: Girl, 15, still critical six days after fatal crash

        News The car was allegedly stolen earlier in the evening and driven by the 15-year-old girl.

        New lease of life at old cafe

        premium_icon New lease of life at old cafe

        News Doors to open today with bagels, overnight oats, pulled pork bowls, lamb burgers...

        Offender ‘steals’ kayak and escapes security on foot

        premium_icon Offender ‘steals’ kayak and escapes security on foot

        Crime Police were called to alleged break and enter at BCF Rockhampton last night.

        COURT: 112 people facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

        premium_icon COURT: 112 people facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

        Crime See the full list of people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today.