Six-year long project comes to life to honour those we lost

MEMORIAL: Banana Shire Council Mayor Nev Ferrier, Cr Brooke Leo and Moura Community Progress president John Walker at the site on Saturday. Vanessa Jarrett

A SOMBRE crowd of about 500 people gathered in Moura's Gillespie St on Saturday for the official opening of the Moura Miners' Memorial.

In the past 60 years, 50 men have been killed on the Moura Kianga Coal Fields including 36 men in three explosion disasters - in 1975, 1986 and 1994.

The memorial is where these men are honoured and remembered.

Families, friends, ex-mine workers and locals travelled from all over to the ceremony.

Many dignitaries attended including ex-Mirani MP Jim Pearce, Queensland Minister for Natural Resources, Mines and Energy Dr Anthony Lynham and Senator Murray Watt.

Queensland Minister for Natural Resources, Mines and Energy Dr Anthony Lynham at the ceremony. Vanessa Jarrett

The project had been in the making for nearly six years and was the work of Moura Community Progress volunteers.

President John Walker has been a main instigator of the project since the beginning and was blown away on Saturday to see his little dream come to life.

"It fantastic to actually see it open - it is more than I could have ever imagined," he said.

TASTEFUL: The Moura Miners' Memorial is opposite Moura's main street and honours 50 mine workers who lost their lives at the Moura and Kianga mines over the years. Vanessa Jarrett

The site begins with the entrance via a "mine shaft" where signs are displayed on the walls with information on and history of the mines and disasters.

This leads through to an end wall where a poem is displayed.

To the left through another mine shaft is a timeline of the disasters and incidents.

This leads to the dome-roofed central room with stepped seating and three helmets in the middle - one for each explosion.

Families gathered in here after the ceremony and laid wreaths for family and friends they had lost.

FINISHED PRODUCT: The Moura Miners' Memorial was officially opened on Saturday. The site is opposite Moura's main street and honours 50 mine workers who lost their lives in explosions and incidents at the Moura and Kianga mines over the years. Vanessa Jarrett

Saturday September 20, 1975.

Kianga no.1 underground mine.

An explosion occurred at 5.10pm in the underground workings of the mine.

Thirteen men attempting to seal off a heating in the 4 North section were killed.

An inquiry was held in Rockhampton from November 10-24, 1975.

Evidence showed the mine was worked by a board and pillar system. The seam being worked was not extracted to the full height and the coal was liable to spontaneous combustion. Methane was also found present.

The inquiry found the explosion was sparked by a spontaneous combustion source which ignited inflammable gas and was spread by coal dust.

Wednesday July 16, 1986.

Moura no.4 underground mine.

Smoke and dust was first noticed flowing from the portals of the mine about 11.10am.

It is believed an explosion or fall occurred in the Main Dips section of the mine.

At the time there were 20 miners working underground. Eight men reached the surface safely.

The 12 miners who were extracting pillars were not accounted for.

Their bodies were recovered on July 23, 1986 after an extension recovery operation.

Historic: Mining - Moura Mine Disaster August 1994. Caption Reads: Relatives and friends drew strength and comfort from each other after Moura's memorial service. Photo dated 22 August 1994. Photo: The Morning Bulletin Archives ROK121214archivemoura8

Sunday August 7, 1994.

Moura no.2 underground mine.

About 11.30pm, an explosion occurred.

There were 21 miners working underground at the time.

Ten men from the northern area of the mine escaped within 30 minutes of the explosion but 11 from the southern area failed to return to the surface.

Those who failed to return comprised a crew of eight who were working in the 5 south section of the mine undertaking first workings for pillar development, and three others, a beltman and a sealing contractor with an assisting miner who were also deployed in the southern side of the mine.

A second and more violent explosion occurred two days later at 12.20pm on Tuesday August 9.

Rescue and recovery attempts were thereafter abandoned and the mine sealed at the surface.

The bodies of 11 men were never recovered.

Mr Walker said, "I walked in the other day and saw the glass panels. I knew exactly what was on the walls and how it would look, but to physically walk in there and see it... It was just 'Wow'!"

"All these people that haven't seen it, hopefully they are as impressed as we are.

"The committee is over the moon with how it turned out, couldn't have been better."

During the long process of going back and forth with designing plans, choosing a site, gathering the correct information and victim details and chasing funding, Mr Walker said the committee was driven by a genuine and strong passion to create something that would do the lost miners justice.

Many businesses were also involved - Bill Gannon with son Luke for the artist/planning in association with Nick Alderson and Derek Bacon of Alderson and Associates Landscape Architects, Shane Howkins of Buildabull and his team were the builders and Horizon Signs in Biloela did all the glass panels and signage.

A crowd of around 500 gathered for the official opening of the Moura Miners' Memorial Vanessa Jarrett

"I am only the frontman - they worked tirelessly behind the scenes especially in the last few months... they have done so much work and as volunteers, it is incredible," he said.

"If we had to pay for the amount of work the committee has done we would have never built this project... they have done hours and hours."

Moura Community Progress president John Walker. Vanessa Jarrett

It is hoped they will not have to add more names to the honour board and that no more lives are lost.

"Every tragedy that happened there was legislation put in place to try and prevent that happening in the future.

"And to a degree that has happened. As technology changes in the mining industry and machines get bigger, there is more challenges for industry and government to keep changing legislation to meet the changes in the mining."

Historic: Mining - Moura Mine Disaster August 1994. Caption Reads: Men wept as they sat outside in the gutters and one woman collapsed during a special church service held in Moura yesterday to mourn the 11 miners killed in this week's tunnel explosion. Picture by Phil Wiley. Photo dated 11 August 1994. Photo: The Morning Bulletin Archives ROK121214archivemoura5

The memorial cost $800,000 with funding from council, mines, unions and government - Anglo American, Mitsui Coal, CFMEU Mining and Energy Division QLD and National Miners' Trust Fund, AMWU Qld and National, Electrical Trades Union QLD and National, Queensland Department of Natural Resources and Mines, BHP and Moura Community Progress.

Banana Shire Council also donated $120,000 from the Works for Queensland funding and Mayor Nev Ferrier said council was really behind the project from the start.

"We could see what it would be," he said.

Banana Shire Council Mayor Nev Ferrier speaking at the opening of the Moura Miners' Memorial, officially opening the site. Vanessa Jarrett

He commented on the large crowd, saying he wasn't surprised to see so many people attend.

"We knew there would be a lot of people come back. And a lot of families will come back now it's open, take the time to go through it," he said.

Cr Ferrier said it will only gain more interest.

He said many ex-miners and families travel around the country visiting mine memorials and it will bring tourism to the small town.

"I think it's just going to be even bigger. This is going to be unique across Australia," Cr Ferrier said.

"All miners throughout Australia I believe it will be a bucket list item for them.

"You need time to read everything and take it all in.

"Be a great thing for Moura."

He said he hoped there would be no more lives lost and hoped the memorial helped some families get through their pain.

"It will never be a closure but it must help," he said.