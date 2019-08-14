Six-year-old sets challenge to help mum's chronic disease

LITTLE HELPERS: Jax and Sophia supporting Tate Kerr who is raising money for people with MS.

ROCKHAMPTON school boy Tate Kerr has been helping people with Multiple Sclerosis since before he could read or write, but this year he has set himself a new target to help people just like his mum.

The Mount Archer State School student is reading his way through 50 books as part of the MS Readathon to reach his fundraising goal of $500.

"I like that it's fun and helps me with my reading so I get better at it while also helping my mum's sickness,” Tate said.

Since the Nerimbera boy was eight months old he has been part of MS fundraisers and the 2019 MS Readathon will mark his sixth year involved in the events.

Multiple sclerosis is a condition of the central nervous system, interfering with nerve impulses within the brain, spinal cord and optic nerves.

His mum Rachel Kerr, who has MS, enrols six-year-old Tate in MS Queensland's MS Swimathon fundraiser every year, but now he's in school he's championing the cause.

"I like reading to my sister because she can't read yet. She's only four,” he said.

Funds raised through the MS Readathon in Queensland supports MS camps for kids and families of people living with MS.

Essential services delivered by MS Queensland such as service coordination, phone support, physiotherapy and exercise therapy, psychology, and accommodation are also supported by the fundraiser.

MS Queensland executive general manager fundraising, Daniel Lalor, said the fundraiser fosters a love of reading in the younger generation.

"Kids like Tate are helping drive awareness in their local areas and supporting the cause through their participation. It's an inspirational initiative and we encourage the community to get involved,” Mr Lalor said

More than 4000 Queensland kids are revelling in reading as they participate in the 2019 MS Readathon, which coincides with the launch of Children's Book Week on August 17.

The novel event encourages children to read books and improve their literacy skills, while also raising funds to support people living with Multiple Sclerosis.

"This event makes a significant difference in the lives of Queenslanders living with MS, but also inspires children's love of reading, awakens their imagination and builds their confidence,” Mr Lalor said.

The annual event is a four-decade tradition and has raised more than $100,000 for people living with MS.