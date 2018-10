A six-year-old child suffered a serious foot laceration after being struck by a car in Pindi Pindi

A RESCUE helicopter has landed on a school oval at Pindi Pindi to transport a child to the Mackay Base Hospital.

The RACQ CQ Rescue team has responded to reports that a six-year-old child was hit by a car.

A spokesperson from RACQ CQ Rescue said the child suffered a serious foot laceration but was in a stable condition.