Sizzler staff in the lurch to find new employment

FOR ALMOST 19 years, Aaron Smith has worked at Sizzler Rockhampton and now with a six-month-old baby to support as well, he is among the 61 staff who need to find new jobs.

This comes after it was announced last week the restaurant would be closing as of March 1.

"We suspected it, there was rumours around town for a couple of weeks," he said.

'It wasn't a surprise but still sad to hear."

It was revealed on Saturday by The Morning Bulletin that the building has approval by Rockhampton Regional Council to be demolished.

Stockland Rockhampton couldn't confirm the plans however advised "we are pleased to be progressing plans to renew the space and look forward to announcing a new retailer and further details in the coming months."

Mr Smith began working at Sizzler in July 2001, when he was about 18.

In his time at the venue, he has been a dedicated staff member, having only ever taken a few sick days.

The store has been open at its Stockland site for 31 years and he is one of the longest-serving staff.

"Paulie has been there about 12 to 18 months longer than me," Mr Smith said. .

He said he "can't even keep track" of the amount of staff he has seen in his time.

He has also cooked for swarms of customers.

Over the years, he has had quite a few regular customers.

"We occasionally get a message on the bottom of a docket from someone saying hi," Mr Smith said.

And he got to know people's orders like Mrs Phillips, who is sadly no longer with us, who ordered grilled fish and chips every week.

"It was usually one of the first orders so you'd know she was here now, poke your head out and say hi," Mr Smith said.

Since the news broke of the closure, the Central Queensland community has gone into meltdown and resdients are trying to get as much of the food as they can before the closure.

There has been a reported average of a meal order docket every two minutes. On Saturday, it was estimated Sizzler served 500 people at lunch and 1000 at dinner.

"There has been a lot of customers, it's been full, very crazy busy," Mr Smith said.

"We were cooking up until 8.55pm and we shut at 9pm on Saturday, a lot of people want to get their last lot of cheese toast in."

With Sizzler known for its famous cheese toast, Mr Smith couldn't even estimate how many boxes of the bread he has cooked.

Reflecting on his almost two decades at Sizzler, Mr Smith had nothing but nice memories.

"It's been a really good place to work at," he said.

But as reality hits home, Mr Smith needs to find a new job.

He also has a young child to support.

His son had a rough start life and was flown to Brisbane for treatment where he stayed until he was four weeks old.

Sadly around the same time, Mr Smith's grandfather died.

The Sizzlers team is quite close-knit and are all supporting each other and sharing job opportunities.

Sizzler was Mr Smith's first 'serious job' after he had jobs throughout high school.

The thought of applying for jobs is somewhat terrifying for him as it is not something he has had to do for many years.

A saving grace is Mr Smith has recently been studying and completed a certificate III in warehousing and also has a forklift ticket.

He is interested in doing store person work.

Given he only has experience in the hospitality sector, he hasn't had much luck yet.

Collins Food Limited, which owns Sizzler, told The Morning Bulletin last week it was working with managers and team members at Sizzler Rockhampton regarding possible employment opportunities at other Collins Foods restaurants, and ­outplacement support as needed.