FIGHT: A male youth was hospitalised after a fight broke out at the skate park
Skate park scuffle ends with teen in hospital

Meg Bolton
16th Sep 2019 10:04 AM
A TEENAGER has been taken to hospital after being knocked out by a scooter in a skate park scuffle at Yeppoon.

Paramedics and police were called to the scene at Yeppoon skate park after the fight broke out amongst a number of youth on Sunday at about 4.30pm.

It’s not known how the fight started or how many teenagers were involved.

Police and paramedics were unable to confirm the boy’s age but it’s believed he was a teenager.

The male was taken to Capricorn Coast Hospital in a stable condition as a precaution after suffering from a head injury.

Police investigations are continuing into the incident. Anyone who witnessed the incident should contact police.

