Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A skateboarder was injured in a crash overnight.
A skateboarder was injured in a crash overnight.
News

Skateboarder suffers serious head injury after crash

by JACOB MILEY
1st Aug 2019 8:52 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SKATEBOARDER suffered a "serious head injury" after a collision with a car in Aitkenvale overnight.

Police said it appeared the skateboarder, a 23-year-old Heatley man, was struck on the road by a car as it was turning from Ross River Rd into to Nathan St.

The skateboarder was taken to Townsville Hospital in a critical but stable condition, police said.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the man suffered a "serious head injury".

It is unclear whether the man was wearing a helmet.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

More Stories

car crash injuries skateboard

Top Stories

    Family grateful for community help to bring son home

    premium_icon Family grateful for community help to bring son home

    News THE heart-breaking ordeal to bring Adam Warner's body home from China will end with his funeral this morning.

    Project update: $1.5b Clarke Ck project to deliver 350 jobs

    premium_icon Project update: $1.5b Clarke Ck project to deliver 350 jobs

    News Central Queensland set to cash in on massive renewables project.

    Early-morning paddle turns into real-life rescue

    premium_icon Early-morning paddle turns into real-life rescue

    Lifesaving Young ironman in the right place at the right time