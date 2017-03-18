Skater sisters back with first derby bout

GAME ON: Sally "Slamurai" Jarvis and Sue "Snatch" Dunn will be taking part in the upcoming Roller Derby bout in Yeppoon this weekend.

IT'S been a long 12 months since we last heard anything from Yeppoon Roller Derby, but this week, they're here to change all of that with one simple message: "We're back.”

The rough and tough roller derby ladies are back to resurrect their local group with a batch of new and former players, after half of their former players left town.

Since then, the team has been working on rebuilding and are excited to announce their first event for the year, Brawl in the Hall taking place on Saturday.

Roller Derby: Sally Jarvis from Yeppoon Roller Derby talks about her sport ahead of an upcoming event.

The Bloody Mary's will take on Dirty Diva's with both teams on the night made up of Yeppoon skaters.

For around half of the women playing, this will be their first bout.

Player Sue Dunn, aka Snatch said this will be her first game back since surviving breast cancer.

"I'm super excited, the girls are awesome, you're there for each other, it's a really good community,” she told the Capricorn Coast Mirror recently.

"Even if people haven't skated before, it doesn't matter. We've got a really board range of ages, from 20 to around 51 who play.

"It has a strong community spirit.”

Modern roller derby is an international sport dominated by all-female amateur teams, in addition to a growing number of male, unisex, and junior roller derby teams, and was (as a roller sport) under consideration for the 2020 Summer Olympics.

Coach Simon Allen said it was an exciting time for the club.

"There will be bruises, or derby kisses as players call them, without a doubt,” Simon said.

"Brawl in the hall is how we are preparing our skaters for the coming year.

"This bout also gives local ladies a chance to see what they could be part of. Roller Derby is a good way of staying fit while having fun.”

He said the women were excited to be playing in front of a home crowd, with plans to compete with other Central Queensland teams later this year.

"Yeppoon Roller Derby will hopefully be bouting with teams from Bundaberg and Rockhampton here in Yeppoon,” Simon added.

A sausage sizzle will be held by Variety Bash Car 1111 on the night.

IF YOU GO

WHAT: Yeppoon Roller Derby's Brawl in the Hall

WHERE: Yeppoon Soccer Grounds, Basketball Hall Cordingley St

WHEN: Saturday, March 25 from 5.30pm

Gold coin entry