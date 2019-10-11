Skating gives our youths some pride

EMERALD’S Rural Skate Park Development has recognised the ability of skateboarding to provide not only fitness and fun for youth, but to also elevate their sense of pride, community, and self-worth.

President of the Rural Skate Park Development Initiative Aaron Lee said this week the not-for-profit group aimed to teach young people how to skate with the benefit of bolstering their own confidence and helping “at-risk” children build a sense of rapport with their community.

He said that through free monthly learn-to-skate workshops held between Emerald, Capella and Springsure, the group was also aiming to reach as many youth as possible.

“It’s a very safe environment, we put music on, we have water and soft drinks and give away prizes.

“They’re exercising and having fun and it’s a very positive, friendly atmosphere, and we invite families to come down as well.”

Mr Lee said the initiative would also like to increase the number of female participants in the sport.

“Some of the kids who use the skate park facilities are disadvantaged so it’s good to give them something positive to get involved with that doesn’t break the bank for their family.”

Mr Lee said the five people, including himself, involved with the Rural Skate Park Development Initiative have a ‘blue card’ for working with children.

“Everyone knows the benefits of exercise, but this is also about getting young people out there and getting them talking.

“We can explain to them what we’re doing and about looking after the skate park so they’re proud of it and of the benefits that can be achieved.”

Mr Lee said skateboarding was an “unstructured” sport with no teachers or coaches, so children were able to learn about social structures without any regulations.

“They have to learn how to use the skate park in harmony with each other because there’s no one telling them how to behave.”

The group, Mr Lee said, was also building networking and Indigenous pathways with other not-for-profit groups focused on youth welfare.

“So, if any kids have said they’re having a few problems, we can point them in the right direction to get they support they need.

“It’s a very powerful thing for kids to be involved with.”

Details for the skate workshops can be found on the Facebook page, Emerald Skate Mates.