Skating group hopes to bring new fitness options to Rocky

GET YOUR SKATES ON: Julia Travis and Juanita Kummerfeld will be at Rockhampton PCYC skate park tonight for Chicks in Bowls Rockhampton's first ever meet up.

GET YOUR SKATES ON: Julia Travis and Juanita Kummerfeld will be at Rockhampton PCYC skate park tonight for Chicks in Bowls Rockhampton's first ever meet up. Jann Houley

WITH a passion for skating and tearing around the circuit with her team, Rocky Roller Derby, it was only a matter of time before Julia Travis discovered ramp skating organisation Chicks in Bowls.

Keen to provide another outlet for Rockhampton skaters, Ms Travis (also known by her roller derby name Boston) reached out to the website to obtain a chapter for the Beef Capital.

"I thought it could be a way to get girls into skating without having to join a roller derby,” she said.

"Roller derby is a contact sport and although most girls want that, there are some who don't.

"It was just another way to get on skates instead of training twice a week with a roller derby club.”

Despite being the same style of sport, roller derbies are competitive and more physical than ramp skating.

Ramp skating caters for all ages and experience levels and has a focus on creating a social environment.

Julia Travis is hoping a new social skating group will introduce new people to the sport. Jann Houley

The Chicks in Bowls website states that its mission is to create a worldwide collection of clubs, for skaters to enhance their "skate park experience”.

Although the sport is typically done on quad skates, Ms Travis said she will also allow Rockhampton members to skate with in-line skates.

"I started doing roller derby three years ago and I wanted to do something else with it as well,” Ms Travis said.

"It's a good avenue to go down because you can get on the skates but do it at your own place away from the competitiveness.

"We will be hosting meet ups and will keep the social media side of it going and keep organising events.

"It's a good avenue for people wanting to learn how to skate and be more stable, and because there's skate parks everywhere, it makes it easier to practise.”

Over her three years with Rocky Roller Derby, Ms Travis has discovered not only the physical benefits of skating, but many other perks.

"I've got quite a few good friends from roller derby all over Australia,” she said.

After heading to a tournament against Mackay City Roller Maidens last year, her team came away victorious.

"Derby is the fastest growing women's sport and we're trying to get more males involved,” she said.

"We encourage males to come to Chicks in Bowls as well.”