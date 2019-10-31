Menu
Blackall resident Rodney Johns captured a shot of the foreboding rain clouds as they approached the region.
Weather

Skies open over drought-stricken Central Queensland

Ashley Pillhofer
31st Oct 2019 8:32 AM
A COUPLE of millimetres is not much rain in the scheme of things, but it is enough to get the people of Central Queensland excited.

Bureau of Meteorology rainfall totals from 9am yesterday show Clermont, Emerald and Springsure each received a drizzling of rain no more than 10mm while higher totals fell in areas further west.

The BOM's Blackall and Echo Hills alert, west of Springsure recorded the highest rainfall for the state totalling 74 and 69mm since 9am yesterday.

BOM Metrologist Dean Narramore said an upper trough, which developed in southwest Queensland drew in easterly winds off the Coral Sea and brought widespread showers and thunderstorms across the central and western parts of the state.

Mr Narramore said the rainfall totals between 1 and 69mm were a welcome sight for some areas which had not received even a mm of rain in close to 10 months.

"Today is the last day and we should see another round of showers." he said.

While the weather system was a welcome reprieve for those regions, Mr Narramore said the coming weeks would dry out and heat up again.

"It is great mentally and for the dams and rain water tanks (and) to wash the dust of things," he said.

"It will be hot and sunny next week, we need months of above average rain to get us out of this drought.

"The good news is that while the outlook for November and December is dry the there are changes of seeing rain over coming months."

