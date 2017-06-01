Skilful graduates ready and raring to roll out

FOR A year Mount Chalmers local Nathan Kelly was one of the many thousands of young people in Central Queensland languishing in unemployment before someone gave him given an opportunity to turn things around.

Yesterday Nathan, 19, was at the Frenchville Sports Club accepting congratulations from Rockhampton MP Bill Byrne as one of the latest crop of graduates obtaining a Certificate II in Telecommunications.

Nathan said he was referred to the course by his previous employer and after three weeks study, he'd be ready to take part in the roll of the NBN.

"Installing, repairing, pretty much all that stuff,” he said.

"I want to become an actual technician with the drawings, the plans, I'd have to go into a Cert III in Telecommunications.”

Nathan was full of praise for his course trainer JB Hunter Technology, Energy Skills Queensland and the Queensland Government for their their assistance in helping him find work.

Energy Skills project coordinator Kerry Fullerton said they had been working on telecommunications projects like this in the Central Queensland region for the past two years.

"We do this so we have a skilled and safer workforce,” Ms Fullerton said.

"The telecommunications project across the Central Queensland region helps the participants develop the skills they need to mind meaningful employment in the telecommunications industry.

"We've had very high success rates with 10 out of the 11 (participants) complete their training.”

She said the project was part of The Skilling Queenslanders for Work program which was funded and supported by the Queensland government.

Rockhampton MP Bill Byrne has congratulated Rockhampton's latest graduates from the Queensland Government's Skilling Queenslanders for Work program.

"It is giving a helping hand to people who desperately want to make a start to their working lives and are prepared to work hard, through training and study, to make it happen,” Mr Byrne said.

"Since the Palaszczuk Government reinstated Skilling Queenslanders for Work the initiative has now assisted more than 750 people in Central Queensland.

"Of those 511 have found real jobs, 191 have gone on to further training and 12 have returned to school.”

He said the Skilling Queenslanders for Work had invested more than $9 million into the Central Queensland economy, $5.7 million of which has been spent directly in Rockhampton where 287 participants are now in work and earning a living as a direct result of the program.

"Clearly it is making a real difference to people who were having trouble entering or re-entering the workforce and needed help to acquire the skills that employers need,” he said.

"These are people who are now earning a wage and making a valuable contribution to their employers and their communities.

"It's great that businesses in our community are getting behind the program and offering real jobs to people who have benefited from the training they have received.”

Under Skilling Queenslanders for Work, Mr Byrne said community organisations are provided funding to help train unemployed and under-employed people including disengaged youth, mature age job seekers, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders, people with disability and people from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds.

"The Palaszczuk Government has just announced an extra $10 million for the Skilling Queenslanders for Work Community Recovery package, to focus on rebuilding areas affected by the STC Debbie and subsequent flooding,” Mr Byrne said.

He said ten projects have been approved so far under this package and more were expected.

"$1.5 million has been allocated to Rockhampton to help train 80 people in a recovery project,” Mr Byrne said.

"Starting next month trainees will be employed to undertake basic reparation works in public areas, parks and gardens within the Rockhampton Council areas.”

Mr Byrne said during their training they will be helping Rockhampton's recovery with tasks and would receive a paid work placement for 18 weeks and nationally recognised training in Construction.