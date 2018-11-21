Skilled workers needed to fuel manufacturing boom

ATTRACTING new apprentices and skilled employees to the workforce is vital if the booming manufacturing industry in Ipswich is to sustain itself, new research shows.

Jobs Queensland and Ipswich City Council worked with more than 20 industry stakeholders to develop a report into manufacturing industry in Ipswich region.

Findings pointed to the need to attract new apprentices and skilled workers to the industry while meeting challenges around the impact of technology on job security.

A Workforce Report and Action Plan for the Manufacturing Industry in Ipswich focused on developing a more highly skilled local workforce.

Fitter and turner Ian Baverstock said major projects like the $5 billion LAND 400 Defence Deal were essential to help train new manufacturing workers.

"It's great, the more projects we have like this the better for everyone," Mr Baverstock said.

"Especially the economy because it supplies more jobs and apprenticeships, it gives them something - a future. Especially with manufacturing going overseas, it's only a good thing."

He said skilled apprentices were becoming less common.

"I would like to see more apprentices but lately there has not been many, it's been dwindling over the years," Mr Baverstock said.

"Jobs like this will help increase the number."

Cameron Dick MP chats with Ian Baverstock at USQ Springfield on Tuesday. Rob Williams

Minister for State Development, Manufacturing, Industry and Planning Cameron Dick said the report found the fast pace of technological change demanded a workforce with higher skills.

The Department of State Development, Manufacturing, Industry and Planning, the Department of Employment, Small Business and Training, the Department of Education and Ipswich City Council will lead the report's action plan.

"Together we will build business capability, upskill the current workforce, engage and build the future workforce, and further develop industry support and networks," Mr Dick said.

"We are also committed to maximising advantages Ipswich has through a wealth of available industrial land suited to both light and heavy manufacturing, servicing and linking to established heavy transport infrastructure.

"After securing the (LAND 400) deal, we have been working with stakeholders to position Ipswich and Queensland to secure even more major defence and manufacturing contracts to maximise further economic opportunities across a range of industry projects."

Ipswich apprentices favoured for LAND 400 jobs

LOCAL Ipswich apprentices will get the upper hand when Rheinmetall starts hiring for its LAND 400 project in Ipswich.

Rheinmetall Defence Australia general manager vehicle systems Terry Nicols said there would be a particular focus on hiring local apprentices throughout the project.

"There are a range of jobs that require apprenticeship skills to be built up over time," he said.

"For example in welding, there aren't many places in the world where you get to weld advanced armoured steel. Those skills need to be brought into the country ... and then we need to keep developing those over time.

He said the company was perusing a range of other programs that would extend the production capability for Rheinmetall and for local employees and tradespeople beyond 2026

The current project is scheduled to be complete in 2026.

About 15 per cent of the workforce - 16,000 people - work in manufacturing industry in Ipswich.

Jobs Queensland research projects and policy director Brett Hall said apprentices were vital to meeting demands of the manufacturing industry.

"The manufacturing industry very, very strongly told us through this project that apprenticeships and vocational education and training play a really critical role in the future of this industry," he said.