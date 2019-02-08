Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SUCESS: Senator Matt Canavan and Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry. Inset: Mary Carroll.
SUCESS: Senator Matt Canavan and Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry. Inset: Mary Carroll. Maddelin McCosker
News

Skills and projects on agenda at Cap Business Alliance meet

8th Feb 2019 8:25 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FEDERAL Member for Capricornia and Senator Matt Canavan met with the Capricorn Business Alliance on Thursday.

The meeting between the two politicians and the economic development organisation, council's and business leaders is an opportunity to discuss what is going on in the defence sector and other major projects.

Mary Carroll, CEO of Capricorn Enterprise, said the meeting was a discussion on the necessity and requirement to have a regional focus on skills and major projects.

Mary Carroll, CEO of Capricorn Enterprise.
Mary Carroll, CEO of Capricorn Enterprise. Kerry Kerr

"It can't be localised to just local government boundaries, this is bigger than that so the presentation really talked about possible solutions,” she said.

"Senator Matt Canavan and Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry, I have to say received that very well and actually are very keen to further discussions in that space and to find those ways that we can ensure regional business and industry and the regional skills have the best chance here.

"$3.5 billion worth of major projects in this region over the next few years is really unprecedented here and we have to make sure that business and industry is ahead of the game.”

capricorn business alliance capricorn enterprise mary carroll michelle landry mp senator matt canavan
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    CQ brickie burnt by collapses demanding government action

    premium_icon CQ brickie burnt by collapses demanding government action

    Business JM Kelly's collapse was one of many to cost him money

    45 East St hosts first gig event tonight

    premium_icon 45 East St hosts first gig event tonight

    News TWO local names will be performing at the Rocky city event

    More funds available to get rural people In A Good Place

    premium_icon More funds available to get rural people In A Good Place

    News Applications are now open for grant program

    New concerns over Shoalwater Bay land grab saga

    premium_icon New concerns over Shoalwater Bay land grab saga

    Politics Residents says they still have concerns about the future plans