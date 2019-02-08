Skills and projects on agenda at Cap Business Alliance meet

FEDERAL Member for Capricornia and Senator Matt Canavan met with the Capricorn Business Alliance on Thursday.

The meeting between the two politicians and the economic development organisation, council's and business leaders is an opportunity to discuss what is going on in the defence sector and other major projects.

Mary Carroll, CEO of Capricorn Enterprise, said the meeting was a discussion on the necessity and requirement to have a regional focus on skills and major projects.

Mary Carroll, CEO of Capricorn Enterprise. Kerry Kerr

"It can't be localised to just local government boundaries, this is bigger than that so the presentation really talked about possible solutions,” she said.

"Senator Matt Canavan and Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry, I have to say received that very well and actually are very keen to further discussions in that space and to find those ways that we can ensure regional business and industry and the regional skills have the best chance here.

"$3.5 billion worth of major projects in this region over the next few years is really unprecedented here and we have to make sure that business and industry is ahead of the game.”