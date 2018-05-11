Skin-coloured tights help CQ dancer perform as her true self

Ailia Dow before competing in the Contemporary / Free Movement Expressive Solo section at the 83rd Rockhampton Eisteddfod.

Ailia Dow before competing in the Contemporary / Free Movement Expressive Solo section at the 83rd Rockhampton Eisteddfod. Chris Ison ROK110518cdance2

SHE'S been dancing since she was a toddler, but this week was the first time Ailia Dow has danced in her own skin.

Ailia, 11, dances with the Rockhampton Academy of Dance is a competitor in this year's eisteddfod.

Beaming with pride, Ailia is finally hitting the stage with shoes, tights and ribbons to match her skin tone.

"My tights used to be pink, or really pale,” she said.

"So you could see the different tones from them to my skin colour.”

Ailia said she felt "really proud” the first time she slipped into her skin tone outfit.

"It made me feel more confident in myself,” she said.

Ailia Dow limbers up before competing in the Contemporary / Free Movement Expressive Solo section at the 83rd Rockhampton Eisteddfod. Chris Ison ROK110518cdance1

"I was wearing my skin colour and I was happy.

"When I don't wear my skin colour, I don't feel like I am being me.”

Mum Nicole said she couldn't help but smile seeing her daughter on stage.

"When she was up there with the matching tones we finally felt like it was our little girl on stage,” she said.

"It was our Ailia.”

Nicole said she was very thankful Ailia's teachers, Amelia Herring and Erin Pratt, for putting the idea of skin tone ribbons, shoes and tights to them.

Nicole then made Ailia's costume.

"They gave us the idea to think about the skin colour accessories, and I want to thank them for that,” she said.

"Bronwyn from Dynamic Dance Wear was a great help to us too. She dyed the ribbons herself.”

Dynamic Dance Wear owner and costume designer Bronwyn Burr said she was thrilled to help Ailia.

"She is no different to any other dancer that comes in, if someone wants something I just try to help them out,” she said.

"It's just part of the industry and I help to get that overall appearance on the stage.

"I died the ribbon on this occasion, and mixed the paints to get that perfect match.”