Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ailia Dow before competing in the Contemporary / Free Movement Expressive Solo section at the 83rd Rockhampton Eisteddfod.
Ailia Dow before competing in the Contemporary / Free Movement Expressive Solo section at the 83rd Rockhampton Eisteddfod. Chris Ison ROK110518cdance2
Community

Skin-coloured tights help CQ dancer perform as her true self

by Jessica Powell
11th May 2018 3:37 PM

SHE'S been dancing since she was a toddler, but this week was the first time Ailia Dow has danced in her own skin.

Ailia, 11, dances with the Rockhampton Academy of Dance is a competitor in this year's eisteddfod.

Beaming with pride, Ailia is finally hitting the stage with shoes, tights and ribbons to match her skin tone.

"My tights used to be pink, or really pale,” she said.

"So you could see the different tones from them to my skin colour.”

Ailia said she felt "really proud” the first time she slipped into her skin tone outfit.

"It made me feel more confident in myself,” she said.

Ailia Dow limbers up before competing in the Contemporary / Free Movement Expressive Solo section at the 83rd Rockhampton Eisteddfod.
Ailia Dow limbers up before competing in the Contemporary / Free Movement Expressive Solo section at the 83rd Rockhampton Eisteddfod. Chris Ison ROK110518cdance1

"I was wearing my skin colour and I was happy.

"When I don't wear my skin colour, I don't feel like I am being me.”

Mum Nicole said she couldn't help but smile seeing her daughter on stage.

"When she was up there with the matching tones we finally felt like it was our little girl on stage,” she said.

"It was our Ailia.”

Nicole said she was very thankful Ailia's teachers, Amelia Herring and Erin Pratt, for putting the idea of skin tone ribbons, shoes and tights to them.

Nicole then made Ailia's costume.

"They gave us the idea to think about the skin colour accessories, and I want to thank them for that,” she said.

"Bronwyn from Dynamic Dance Wear was a great help to us too. She dyed the ribbons herself.”

Dynamic Dance Wear owner and costume designer Bronwyn Burr said she was thrilled to help Ailia.

"She is no different to any other dancer that comes in, if someone wants something I just try to help them out,” she said.

"It's just part of the industry and I help to get that overall appearance on the stage.

"I died the ribbon on this occasion, and mixed the paints to get that perfect match.”

dancing rockhampton eisteddfod
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Mother tells how family fled burning Rocky home

    premium_icon Mother tells how family fled burning Rocky home

    Breaking SHE was putting the children to bed when a simple act left her home in ruins.

    How the Olympics prepared Yeppoon mum for a huge challenge

    How the Olympics prepared Yeppoon mum for a huge challenge

    News She is the Rockhampton face for a nationwide Mother's Day initiative

    CQ mum had child in the car while breaking the law

    premium_icon CQ mum had child in the car while breaking the law

    Crime SHE was repeatedly busted for the offence, but that didn't stop her

    State's SOS to Landry on fixing GKI efforts

    premium_icon State's SOS to Landry on fixing GKI efforts

    Politics They've committed $25M, now they want the feds to chip in.

    Local Partners