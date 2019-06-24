Skipper aborts trip before engine failure near Yeppoon

UNDER TOW: Steel-hulled yacht, Iron Will under tow to Rosslyn Bay Harbour.

UNDER TOW: Steel-hulled yacht, Iron Will under tow to Rosslyn Bay Harbour. Yeppoon Coast Guard

A SKIPPER of a visiting yacht aborted his trip north of Yeppoon over the weekend after hearing of the closure of the Shoalwater Bay military training area.

On Sunday, the skipper decided to abandon the voyage until the current exercise was completed as all coastal anchorages north of Corio Bay on the Capricorn Coast were closed.

Earlier, Gormans Removal Rescue skipper Kingsley Bartle had towed the yacht safely into the Rosslyn Bay marina at 12.40 pm.

Originally, a request for help had been sent at noon to visit the 12-metre yacht with two people on board which had suffered engine failure about half a nautical mile northwest of Rosslyn Bay Harbour.

But that wasn't the only job on our waters during the weekend.

On Friday, engine failure prompted one skipper to request assistance from the Yeppoon Coast Guard on his vessel with two people on board.

The two-masted and steel-hulled yacht Iron Will had previously been towed back from Cape Manifold to Rosslyn Bay Harbour on June 15 due to engine failure.

Before history repeated itself last week, it was proposed for the vessel to sail back to Gladstone for engine repairs before the skipper requested a tow out of the harbour.

Accompanied by a crew of four people, Gormans Removals Rescue skipper, Barry Semple was allocated to the task.

The yacht was towed out of the harbour at 12.30pm, but due to light winds the tow was continued south.

When the wind increased at 4.25pm, the tow was released three nautical miles north-west of Hummocky Island while VMR Gladstone was told assistance would be required to reach Gladstone Harbour the following morning.

The rescue team returned to Rosslyn Bay at 5.35pm; and the following morning, a rescue vessel from VMR Gladstone took Iron Will in tow east of Cape Capricorn to Gladstone.

In other news, the Yeppoon Coast Guard received a radio request at 9.35am on Saturday to help a 10-metre yacht with one person on board which only had reverse drive available on its engine about half a nautical mile east of Rosslyn Bay Harbour.

Gormans Removals Rescue skipper, Kingsley Bartle towed the yacht in the marina at 10.30am.

The annual season for yachts to travel the Queensland coast mid-year brought new requests for help.