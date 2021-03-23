Skipper celebrates 70th birthday with daring rescue

Veteran skipper Barry Semple celebrated his 70th birthday this week with a rescue out at sea.

The Yeppoon Coast Guard received a radio transmission from a vessel at Johnson Patch at 2pm.

The six-meter half-cabin cruiser was experiencing engine difficulties and only able to travel at slow speeds.

Yeppoon Rescue 1 was deployed from Rosslyn Bay Harbour and skippered by Mr Semple, who had been an operational member with coast guard for almost 40 years and held the position of both Flotilla Commander and Squadron Commodore.

Yeppoon Rescue 1 met the vessel halfway between the harbour and Johnson Patch.

A tow line was secured to the vessel and both vessels returned to the harbour at 6.30pm on Monday.

Earlier that same day, a marine assist member approached staff at the centre informing them their jet ski had experienced difficulties in Statue Bay, north of Rosslyn Bay Harbour.

Marine Assist Rescue, skippered by Jim Goodsell, departed the harbour at 11am and returned with the jet ski at 11.30am.

More than 35 vessels logged on with coast guard on March 15 due to the low winds and clear skies.

Higher winds and less attractive conditions saw fewer boaties take to the water later in the week and on the weekend.

A quiet weekend allowed Delta Crew to undertake training activities and drills for skippers and general-purpose hands in rougher conditions.

Skippers are reminded it is a legal requirement that vessels display navigation lights (port and starboard) and an all-white light between sunrise and sunset and at times of limited visibility.