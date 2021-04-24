Skipper confident Capras can ground Jets for first win

Skipper Jack Madden is confident the CQ Capras can get the win over the Ipswich Jets on Saturday.

Skipper Jack Madden is confident the CQ Capras can get the win over the Ipswich Jets on Saturday.

Skipper Jack Madden is confident the CQ Capras can break through for their first win of the season in the Intrust Super Cup’s Anzac Round this weekend.

They tackle the Ipswich Jets at Ipswich at 2.10pm Saturday, with the game to be livestreamed free on Kayo Freebies.

The Capras have in their first four games had one draw and three close losses to be sitting in 13th place on the ladder, one rung ahead of the winless Jets.

In all but one of those games, the Capras have led at half-time but were unable to close them out.

Madden said it was a little disappointing and frustrating to see the team placed where it was but believed an all-important victory could come as soon as Saturday.

CQ Capras second rower Nixon Putt in the Round 4 clash with the Mackay Cutters. Photo: Brendan Kirkman

He said the Capras would need to be switched on for the full 80 minutes against the Jets.

“They’re razzle dazzle; they throw the ball around, so you’ve got to be on your toes all game,” he said.

“It’s always a hard game defensively. That’s what we’re expecting from them, but we’ve just got to worry about ourselves.

“If we do what we do well and get that little bit better in certain patches of the game, I can’t see why we can’t get our first win down there this weekend.”

Halfback Madden said one of the biggest things for the new-look Capras was building combinations, including his own in the spine alongside five-eighth Radean Robinson, fullback Blake Moore and hooker Treymaine Brown.

CQ Capras fullback Blake Moore in full flight against the Northern Pride in Round 2 of the Intrust Super Cup. Photo: Brendan Kirkman

Coach Guy Williams said he was seeing improvement there each week, as he was across the board.

“Jack’s been going well, and he’s been well supported by Radean, Blake and Treymaine,” he said.

“Those other three guys are attacking threats which takes a bit of focus off Jack which opens up his game a little bit more.

“Lachlan Hubner, Tyler Szepanowski and McKenzie Yei have been really strong in the middle for us to start the games.

“Nixon Putt’s energetic and plays a high standard every week, and Jedidiah Simbiken is proving to be a handful on the wing.

“A lot of guys are contributing in different ways, ensuring it’s a team effort, and that’s the key for us – we need everyone to be contributing really well.”

More stories

CQ sisters to face off on footy field for first time

SPECIAL IMAGE: Star U18 team that’s made Capras history

CQ town to host Intrust Super Cup game for first time