Skipper sheds light on Rosslyn Bay trawler sinking

BAD RESULT: things went horribly wrong when a trawler came unstuck and sank on the weekend.

THE skipper of a prawn trawler which sank in Rosslyn Bay Harbour is assisting authorities with their investigations and insists the vessel was moored properly.

Ken Elliott said he had been operating the Moby Dick for three years and had not previously had any issues securing it safely at the harbour.

"We came in and tied it up exactly the same way as we've been doing for three years, nothing different, and therefore there's been no failure of the crew to perform their duties,” Mr Elliott said.

The 65-year-old skipper said he didn't need the bad luck right now as he was due to have a knee replacement operation on Thursday.

"I can't even walk at the moment and that's why I did a short trip last week with two crew (members).

"We came in and tied it (boat) up last Wednesday and we unloaded our product on Thursday.

"I had medical things to do on Friday, get blood tests excetera before I go into hospital, so I only did a drive-by of the boat to make sure it was okay and then I spoke to people on the telephone and they said it was okay.

"On Friday evening I got a call to say it had fallen over and was on the bottom.”

The Moby Dick waits for a salvage operation at Rosslyn Bay. Contributed

Mr Elliott said while he didn't know what caused the trawler to sink "it did leak a bit” and they were "about to put it on the slip”.

"There's a few different guesses there (as to the cause) but that's all they are, and that's all they can be at this point, until the boat comes up and then we can have a look at it.”

Mr Elliott said the Moby Dick had a reliable history.

"We've been up to Townsville and back numerous times and I've worked the boat.

"And I've been on boats all my life - I have the qualifications to operate much larger vessels which I have done, like an 80-foot fish trawler in the Southern Ocean.

"That's all I've done all my life is operate boats.”

Deckhand Mick Mathiasen said the Moby Dick didn't come to grief because of the way it had been tied up.

"It was impossible for that boat to get hooked up, and anyway, if it was hooked up it would go down on the inside and it has listed towards the outside.”

Mr Elliott said he was assisting Maritime Safety Queensland investigators.