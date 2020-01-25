Skipper’s batting brilliance sets up Big Bash win

WELL PLAYED: Victorious Northside skipper Todd Harmsworth (centre) is presented with the Wells-McDonald Cup by Peter Wells and Dale McDonald.

CRICKET: Captain Todd Harmsworth blazed an unbeaten 50 off just 19 balls to lead Northside to victory in the Moltec Charity Big Bash last night.

It is the third straight year that Northside have claimed the honours in the fundraising showdown which this time around raised money for the Australian Red Cross Bushfire Appeal.

Todd was named man of the match and as winning captain was presented with the coveted Wells-McDonald Cup by Peter Wells and Dale McDonald.

THREE-PEAT: The winning Northside outfit (back row, from left) Tim Reid, Stian Coen, Logan Whitfield, Steven Munchow, Murray Harch, Ash Colley and (front row) Nick Lotarski, Travis Applewaite, Todd Harmsworth, Brent Hartley, Leighton Milburn and Kris McDonald.

Northside coach Aaron Harmsworth said the teams turned on some quality cricket for the 200-odd spectators who braved the rain at the Rockhampton Cricket Grounds.

Northside won the toss and opted to bowl - and got off to the perfect start.

They had Southside 2-9 and then took three wickets for just three runs, which included the prized scalps of Jason Seng and Joe McGahan, to have them reeling at 5-27.

Trent Acutt helped steady the ship, top-scoring with 21, as Southside were dismissed for 97 in the 17th over.

The Northside players celebrate the dismissal of Southside’s opener Luke Johnstone. Picture: Jann Houley

Every Northside player bowled, with Tim Reid and Stian Koen both taking two wickets apiece.

Aaron said a feature of the innings was Northside’s fielding.

“We got three run outs and a stumping and took a couple of really good catches which is what you need in 20/20,” he said.

”I felt pretty comfortable about the run chase. I knew the pitch would do a little bit but we went out there with a confident mindset.

“We had Todd and Murray Harch, who are both very aggressive batsmen, open the batting.

\Tim Reid bowls for Northside. Picture: Jann Houley

“They got us off to an absolute flyer; we were cruising along above 11 or 12 runs an over.

“Todd’s innings was pretty entertaining; he was hitting it really well.”

Todd retired at 50 not out after facing just 19 balls, his innings including three fours and six sixes.

Harch made 22 and Tim Reid put on 30 before he too retired as Northside went on to score 184.

Southside’s bowlers shared the wickets, with Sam Chew and Greg Tootle taking two each.

Aaron said it was nice to get one up against opposition coach Jason Wells.

“We’re both pretty competitive people and we enjoyed a long playing career against each other so it’s nice to have the bragging rights,” he said.

“On paper Southside looked like a really strong team so we thought we were up against it this year but it’s now three in a row for the boys north of the bridge.”