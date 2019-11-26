Skipper’s desperate plea for help after 4.5m vessel overturns

The cat sat upside down as the Yeppoon Coast Guard came to the rescue on Saturday.

ONE skipper encountered a dilemma over the weekend when his catboat overturned off the Capricorn Coast.

On Saturday morning, the person on board a 4.5 metre vessel requested help from Yep­poon Coast Guard about seven kilometres off the coast, north to north east of Pelican Island.

After he had not able to get the catboat upright, coast guard skipper Rob Wills with a crew which consisted of Daryll Greer, Merv Studt, Andrew Rebar, Lynne Croft, Cess Neylan and Bill Burchardt left the Rosslyn Bay Harbour at 10.40am before they turned the vessel upright about an hour later. The coast guard’s vessel shadowed the catboat to Emu Park before they returned to Rosslyn Bay Harbour at 12.25pm.

This job saw the coast guard pick up their pace after they’d worked on only two vessels during the week prior.

On Monday morning, another skipper came across a problem on local waters – this time it was a jet ski that overheated at Fisherman’s Beach on Great Keppel Island. He requested assistance from the Yeppoon Coast Guard to tow it back to the Rosslyn Bay Harbour. Again it was skipper Rob Wills to the rescue, along with his crew Lynn Croft, Marj Roth, Charles Rogers and Myron McCormack who left the harbour at 9.30am. They towed the jet ski back at five knots so that no water could be forced back through the exhaust system, which could have flooded the engine and the compartment it sits in.

Ultimately, they prevented the jet ski sinking.

The skipper rode the jet ski which was towed back to the harbour, while his two children on the coast guard boat arrived back ashore at 11.30am.

This incident came after a skipper of a 10-metre monohull found himself in “hot water” after his vessel lost its mast at the northern end of Farnborough Beach with two people on board on Friday morning. Coast guard skipper Jim Goodsell and his crew Rob Wills, Buck Rogers, Alistair Sleeman and Myran McCormick left the harbour at 7am.

When they reached his vessel, the crew lent the skipper of the yacht a pair of bolt cutters so he could sever the anchor and chain, as it could not be found. The yacht was taken under tow, rafted up and arrived safely on the pontoon at 8.40am.