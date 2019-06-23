Skipper's injury mars Frenchville's win

FOOTBALL: A serious shoulder injury to skipper Tim Barker soured Frenchville's 5-nil win over Nerimbera on Saturday night.

The experienced campaigner fell heavily after a challenge in the latter stages of the second half in the CQ Premier League fixture at Pilbeam Park.

Photos View Photo Gallery

While the full extent of the damage is not yet known, it was initially feared he had done both the AC and CC ligaments.

Frenchville coach Mat Wust said the injury to Barker was a big blow to the team.

"We don't know yet just how bad it is but it didn't look good when it happened,” he said.

"We will definitely miss Timbo's experience and the way he leads us around the pitch in that centre midfield role if this injury rules him out for any length of time.

"But we do have the depth this year and players coming through to fill that void to a certain degree. They will do it in their own way and grow into it.”

Ryan Hawken scored a goal in Frenchville's 5-nil win. Allan Reinikka ROK220619asoccer4

Wust said his team controlled the game pretty well against Nerimbera.

"They are going through a rebuilding phase but credit to them, they are trying to play good football,” he said.

"I was pleased with our ball movement and how we controlled the game.

"Our passing game was a little bit better on Saturday than it has been lately which I was happy about it.

"The general movement off the ball was good, and our transition was also very good.”

Joe Burke opened the scoring in the 35th minute and Jordan Miller slotted his first three minutes later to give Frenchville a 2-nil lead at the break.

Ryan Hawken made it three nil in the 66th minute before Miller got his second, and Sam Reynolds completed the scoring with a good left-foot strike in the shadow of full-time.

Wust was happy to see his team bounce back after their 1-nil loss to Clinton the weekend before.

He nominated Burke, Miller and Harry Dean as the team's best.

RESULTS