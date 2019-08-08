Skippy v Whippy: Rocky's ice-cream business has roo run-in

Belinda Hylard's husband Darrin hit a kangaroo while driving back to Rockhampton from Wowan on Tuesday night.

IT WAS a case of Skippy v Whippy on Tuesday night, when Capricornia Home Ice-cream's truck collided with a kangaroo while heading back to Rockhampton from Wowan.

Franchisee Belinda Hylard's husband Darrin was driving the truck home at 7pm after their usual monthly trip to Banana and Wowan

Mr Hylard was about 10 minutes outside of Mount Morgan when a large kangaroo burst across the road from out of nowhere and struck the vehicle.

"It took out the headlight on the driver's side and went under and took out the brakes and went under the back wheel,” Mrs Hylard said.

"It took out the brake booster. I don't think it survived, the poor thing.”

The truck is currently being assessed to determine whether it will be drivable again or become a write-off.

The business will operate out of their shed at 33 Charles St, Berserker today and tomorrow, and locals can purchase their ice-cream there from 1-5.30pm.

The couple are enquiring about loaning a truck from a Home Ice-cream franchise "down south” until they can organise another truck to deliver ice-cream around Rockhampton.

The shed will be open 9am-1pm on Saturday or 9am-4.30pm if they do not get a spare truck.