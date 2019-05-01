Sky debate sparks passion in Capricornia's key candidates

WITH the battle for Capricornia is shaping up to being a three horse race, voters had their first opportunity to see the lead contenders put through their paces yesterday under the pressure of live television.

LNP's sitting member Michelle Landry, Labor's Russell Robertson and One Nation's Wade Rothery were invited to participate in a 30 minute debate at Rockhampton's historic Criterion Hotel, which was moderated by Sky News presenter Peter Gleeson and Morning Bulletin editor Frazer Pearce.

After brief introductions from the candidates, the debate got down to brass tacks, zeroing in on the hot button topic of support for Adani's Carmichael coal mine and opening up the Galilee Basin to future coal mining projects.

Strong coal mining advocates Ms Landry and Mr Rothery did their best to ramp up the pressure on Mr Robertson to go against the objections of his colleagues and throw his support behind the Adani project, which promised the region a windfall of economic and employment benefits.

Mr Robertson said Adani was just one of many projects in the pipeline for the Bowen and Galilee Basins and like all coal projects, he supported it going ahead provided it stacked up on an environmental and financial basis.

He cautioned against political parties "having all their eggs in one basket" when it came to the Adani project.

"We're seeing $25 billion worth of coal mines being opened up and I want to make sure that we give everyone the opportunity and that means growth across the sector, not a silver bullet that the other parties are pinning their hopes on," Mr Robertson said.

Ms Landry agreed saying it wasn't just about the Adani and that the focus should be on opening these basins up for future projects.

"If (Adani) doesn't go ahead, The Greens are going to start attacking all these other coal mines in this area," Ms Landry said.

Mr Rothery said Adani had done everything possible to satisfy the requirements to proceed with their project but the state government kept coming up with excuses to stop the mine.

"We've got the best guidelines in the world, and I guarantee if Adani steps out of line at any time, they'll be gone," he said.

Mr Gleeson segued the debate over coal into a discussion around the related issue of reducing power costs.

While Ms Landry acknowledged the need for a responsible transition towards renewable technology, she said coal-fired power was still the cheapest way to provide cheap base-load power.

She said her government had committed to a $10 million feasibility study exploring the option of building a HELE coal-fired power station in Collinsville.

Mr Rothery said he "wasn't against renewables”, he cautioned against wrecking the economy and was adamant that a Collinsville coal-fired power station was the best solution.

He verbally sparred with the Labor candidate over the idea, with Mr Robertson saying they should wait for the results of the study before making definitive statements about the Collinsville station being the answer.

"If the feasibility study comes through (with a positive result), why wouldn't you back it,” Mr Robertson said.

"The government owns our power assets, that's why we have the cheapest power in the country and we're exporting 10 per cent of our power generated in Queensland. We're going to keep that and we're going to supplement it with a bit of renewable.”

On the issue of providing a mains water and power connection across to Great Keppel Island, Mr Robertson said Labor had committed $25 million because it had the potential to bring in an additional 830,000 tourist visits and inject $80 million into the Capricorn Coast.

Ms Landry left the door open for supporting the GKI infrastructure, saying she was yet to be provided a final cost for the project, urging Mr Robertson to pass it onto her.

"I've talked to a lot of businesses down on the coast and they are really concerned about tax payers dollars being put under the ocean, wondering whether it's going to pay off,” she said.

The Rockhampton Ring Road was supported by Mr Robertson and Ms Landry but Mr Rothery was against it, believing that it would be better in the short term to focus on building up Rockhampton with draw-cards to attract people.

"We need to get this entertainment sporting precinct (built), we need the Jardine Park Arena up, we need to get people wanting to come into the town,” Mr Rothery said.

He pushed hard for One Nation's hybrid Bradfield Scheme policy, with its centrepiece the Fitzroy Gap Dam to generate energy and drought proof the region, but Ms Landry shot him down saying it was found to be too shallow, would become stagnant and would cover valuable agricultural land.

The Gladstone Observer will livestream a debate for Flynn today.