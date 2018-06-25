Sky-high news for farmers near Shoalwater Bay

GRAZIERS surrounding Shoalwater Bay Military Training Area can breathe a sigh of relief.

Spokesman for the impacted graziers, Roger Toole, who has expertise in civil aviation, said ADF and Defence department officials had confirmed there would be no more low-level military aircraft operations conducted outside the Shoalwater Bay Training Area (SWBTA) below 2500ft above ground level.

He said news from the Australian Defence Force this week was a welcome bout of information.

"Maximum use is to be made of seaward approaches and there are to be no tactical flights using other approaches or over any of the proposed expansion areas to the west,” Mr Toole said.

Graziers started raising concerns since Talisman Saber in July 2017 about low flying large military aircraft.

They struggled to get answers about how to keep their cattle and their children safe even when Exercise Wallaby, run by the Singapore Armed Forces, rolled around in September.

Many questioned why farmers only raised these issues for the first time in 20 years of aircraft flying into Shoalwater Bay.

The answer was that 2017 was the first time farmers could submit forms for No Fly Areas.

Mr Toole said it had only been in recent years that the big military aircraft were used.

"There's been an increase of aircraft activity out at Shoalwater Bay, particularly in the past year," he said.

Another issue raised last year was that graziers were required to give Defence 48 hours notice for the "no fly area” over their property ahead of mustering events.

"Mustering activities could need to take place at a moment's notice," Mr Toole said last August.

Mr Toole pointed out that the noise from helicopters, which were sometimes used for mustering cattle, was a lot different and a lot quieter than the noise from a four-engine C-130 Hercules.

He said the noise from the turboprop military transport aircraft was so loud, it scared cattle and horses into running - sometimes through fences causing injuries to livestock.

"Everything is going to scatter in every direction (including children on horseback)," Mr Toole said last year.

The Singapore Armed Forces, which benefits from an arrangement with the Australian Government, including extra use of Queensland training facilities, has been advised of the latest announcement.

"This outcome provides a much needed safe working environment for the grazing industry and also provide a safe air transit corridor for all other general aviation pilots and aircraft traveling north and south along the central Queensland coast during all military exercises.

"At the same time it allows the military to continue exercises in SWBTA knowing that all the local communities are not disrupted,” Mr Toole said today.