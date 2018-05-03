Skylark ends in broken leg, job loss, fines

SAM David Newman thought it would be a good idea to ride his mate's unregistered and uninsured motorbike across the road on a vacant block while he was drunk.

It proved to be a very bad decision.

Not only did he end up in court yesterday pleading guilty to drink driving while unlicensed, riding an unregistered motorcycle and a third charge of riding an uninsured motorcycle; but the young man busted his leg and lost his job as a result.

Police prosecutor Shayne Studdert said police were called to attend a motorcycle crash on Stirling Drive, Rockyview, at 4.50pm.

The court heard Newman had a couple of beers before crashing the bike at 4.15pm.

He told the court he lost his job because he had to take too much time off work after breaking his leg from the crash.

Newman was ordered to pay $1100 in fines and disqualified from driving for a month.