Queensland's own glass-floored lookout on its way

The glass-floored observation platform at Jasper, Canada hovers 918 ft. above Sunwapta Valley. This walkway will be engineered similarly.

THE Barron River Gorge early next year is expected to follow the Grand Canyon Skywalk and the Glacier Skywalk in the Canadian Rockies when Skyrail opens an elevated glass-floored viewing platform 300 metres above the snaking river below.

Dubbed The Edge Lookout, the platform will replace two of the three existing viewing platforms at the Skyrail visitor centre.

Skyrail's The Edge lookout is expected to be completed by early 2019. Picture: SKYRAIL

The walkway is expected to provide unimpeded views from the waterfall face, down along the gorge, and represents a "significant investment" by Skyrail, managing director Craig Pocock told the Cairns Post.

"By making a significant investment of this nature, it's a show of confidence in the region and the future of tourism," he said.

Sections of the lookout will include a transparent floor giving visitors, with the nerve, a chance to see the Barron River 300m below.

The lookout will take in the best that nature has to offer. Picture: SKYRAIL

"Not everyone wants to walk around a glass lookout, so it has a section in it giving people the opportunity to experience a vertigo rush as a bit of a nerve tester," Mr Pocock said.

Construction on the project is already underway and has created 37 full-time equivalent jobs during the construction phase and once open will ­provide more permanent positions.

"This is incredibly exciting for Skyrail and for the region. Not only does it give our product a new element but it also provides another compelling reason for people to visit Tropical North Queensland," Mr Pocock said.

Stunning vistas of the river will be easily accessible from the walkway. Picture: SKYRAIL

The lookout will complement the existing Skyrail Rainforest Cableway which traverses the eastern-facing side of the Kuranda Range and will be accessible from the Barron Falls Skyway station.

"The proposed design of the new lookout will allow our guests to experience amazing viewing perspectives of both the Barron Falls and gorge that have not been possible to date," he said.

Employing innovative construction techniques, walkway sections are being manufactured offsite and then moved into place and secured to footings using small-scale cranes.

"It's a very environmentally friendly construction method," Mr Pocock said.

Tourism Tropical North Queensland chair and director Wendy Morris said the new installation would cement the Cairns region as a top-notch tourist destination.

"I am super excited - this is just the sort of thing we need," she said.

Ms Morris said Cairns would now join famous glass-bridge destinations such as in Hunan Province in China.

"We need that combination of the natural wildness and we need to be able to supply the supporting infrastructure so people can see it," she said.

Skyrail will continue to operate one lookout during the construction period.

View from the Skyrail Rainforest Cableway. Picture: Keith Woods

SKYRAIL TIMELINE

1987: Original Skyrail concept conceived

June 1994: Skyrail construction starts

August 31, 1995: Skyrail opens

September 1995: Skyrail booked out on opening days

April 1996: A multimillion-dollar upgrade, including 67 extra gondolas

November 1996: Australia's best tourist development project award

October 1997: Awarded Australia's best major tourist attraction

November 1999: Awarded Australia's best major tourist attraction

June 2000: The Olympic torch is carried on Skyrail

September 2000: First tourist attraction in Australia to be certified with the internationally recognised Environmental Management certification, ISO 14001:1996

February 2002: First tourist attraction in the world to be certified under the upgraded Green Globe 21

March 2002: Queen Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh travel on Skyrail

February 2004: Skyrail chairman and owner George Chapman receives 'Significant Contribution by an Individual' award at the Australian Tourism Awards

August 2005: Celebrates 10 years

November 2006: A $2.5 million expansion of the Smithfield terminal

November 2010: Wins Qantas Award for Excellence in Sustainable Tourism at the Australian Tourism Awards for third time

November 2013: 11 Diamond View glass floor gondolas

are added

August 2015: Marks 20 years

February 2017: Skyrail is awarded EarthCheck's Master Certification

March 2018: The Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games baton is carried on Skyrail

November 2018: Work begins on the new Barron Falls and gorge viewing platforms