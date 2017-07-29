29°
News

Sky's the limit for Rocky INTL

Margaret Strelow, Mayor of Rockhampton Regional Council | 29th Jul 2017 7:00 AM
Are there entrepreneurial local travel agents willing to take an opportunity to put together a charter flight to the snow in New Zealand?
Are there entrepreneurial local travel agents willing to take an opportunity to put together a charter flight to the snow in New Zealand? SCOTT POWICK

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

YOU will have seen recent media about my proposal for a six-month trial at our 'international' airport.

The trial is best understood as a council being prepared to pay for customs officers and incentives to allow a number of things to be trialled.

We are in an incredibly fortunate situation in that our tarmac is already capable of landing international flights and our terminal is capable of transforming into a workable international terminal. This is thanks to the upgrades that have already been done to support the military exercises.

In my perfect world, the timing might allow us to take direct flights for Beef Australia 2018. Are there entrepreneurial local travel agents willing to take an opportunity to put together a charter flight to the snow in New Zealand?

Rockhampton Airport manager, Scott Waters says passenger numbers are steadily increasing.
Rockhampton Airport manager, Scott Waters says passenger numbers are steadily increasing. Chris Ison ROK140716cairport1

We will also be lobbying the major airlines to trial flights to popular destinations. Singapore is obvious, as is New Zealand and maybe even Vanuatu?

I have seen a significant number of suggestions for different destinations on social media. It would be lovely if the airlines were able to satisfy everybody's dream as well as make the price really cheap, which was also something I saw quite a bit!

We are like a bus station. We are trying to sweeten the pot to get new services because lots of people through the airport is good for business in so many ways but ultimately it's out of our hands.

Their decision will be about money in the end and our charges (or lack of charges) is still only a very, very minor part of the cost of running a route.

DIVERTED: An Air New Zealand Boeing B777-200 ZK-OKE parked at the Rockhampton Airport. Around a dozen planes each year divert to Rockhampton.
DIVERTED: An Air New Zealand Boeing B777-200 ZK-OKE parked at the Rockhampton Airport. Around a dozen planes each year divert to Rockhampton. Kayanne Hardsman.

As a very significant driver to the trial we are hoping that we can work with local growers to test out possible new produce direct into an overseas market.

We might need to make arrangements for temporary refrigerated storage but all of these things can be done at a relatively low cost for a trial period.

The six-month trial will give us some useful data and learnings. Every report we have ever commissioned about an international airport has ended up concluding that it's not viable. And the experts may well be right. But we sit and watch other airports such as Wellcamp in Toowoomba manage to fly in the face of expert advice. The way I see it, if we never have a go we'll never really know!

TROOPS GATHER: Operation Talisman Sabre sent thousands of troops through Rockhampton airport.
TROOPS GATHER: Operation Talisman Sabre sent thousands of troops through Rockhampton airport. Neil Fisher
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
CQ man who battled billion dollar mines will run for office

CQ man who battled billion dollar mines will run for office

He may seem like the face of an older Australia - but Bruce Currie says he is focused on the future.

Rocky council's $1M land bailout to save town

MEGA PURCHASE: The Rockhampton Regional Council have bought land in the Mount Morgan area which was earlier earmarked for auction.

EXCLUSIVE: Why council had a duty of care to buy up 68 residential blocks

Rocky v Bris: How far you can stretch your property dollars

A unit in the waterfront Southbank Apartments in Rockhampton is on the market for $375,000.

How much will your money get you in the Beef Cap v the capital city

20-year-old $20 crime haunts Rocky man

Rockhampton man Michael Cox.

How did he escape detection for two decades?

Local Partners

Boss Rally raises over $260,000

THE Road Boss Rally has raised an astonishing $264,321 for online not-for-profit GIVIT and delivered $11,000 worth of items to charities and community groups.

Your Chance to Win

A Holiday to Kingfisher Bay!
Learn More

Fly-in traineeships ad has Brunker outraged

Mike Brunker wants mining families to have a choice.

Traineeships available for mine but there is a catch

BREAKING: Busby Marou land gig with one of world's music icons

Busby Marou in Rockhampton.

The group will play in Cairns, Mackay and Wollongong in September

Why crowds are loving Happy Kanye at Splendour

Danger Dave and Melissah Marie with the artwork Happy Kanye at Splendour in the Festival 2017.

By Barcelona-based artistic collective Hungry Castle

Amber Heard, Elon Musk among Splendour celebs

Bernard Fanning plays the main stage at Splendour in the Grass 2017 on day 2.

DAY TWO of Splendour in the Grass was the day of celebrities.

The Bachelor contestant defends topless performer past

IT’S been a whirlwind week for The Bachelor contestant Leah Costa, who’s been forced to defend her past as a topless entertainer after near-nude photos emerged.

REVIEW: Bigger 10.5 inch iPad Pro packs power, fun

Apple's latest iPad Pro offers plenty of creativity for both work and play.

ProMotion technology provides for super smooth scrolling

Elon Musk using anti-phone device at Splendour?

FILE - In this April 30, 2015, file photo, Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk unveils the company's newest products, in Hawthorne, Calif. Tesla Motors is starting to build its electric cars with all the sensors, cameras and other gear needed to drive completely on their own when regulations allow the technology to take over that responsibility. The announcement made late Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016, by Tesla CEO Musk marks the Silicon Valley automaker's next step toward selling cars that can navigate the roads without the help of a human. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File)

Did Musk use high-tech to protect his privacy at the festival?

Cartoonist Mitch Cairns wins Archibald Prize

A portrait of Agatha Gothe-Snape has won the 2017 Archibald Prize for cartoonist Mitch Cairns.

Portrait of partner capture renowned art accolade.

Princess Diana: How an Aussie's story made her cry

‘A tear rolled down her cheek’ ... Phil Williams tells his story to Princess Diana.

Phil Williams met Princess Diana on his 18th birthday.

Jonathan LaPaglia takes you inside Australian Survivor s2

Jonathan LaPaglia in a scene from season two of Australian Survivor.

Strategy plays key role as castaways seek to make savvy moves.

Bachelor Recap: Matty’s stunning public rejection

Chic.

Last night we saw humiliation at its best

Great Location In Wandal

7 Allenby Street, Wandal 4700

House 3 1 1 $219,000

This lovely partly renovated highset Gable home in Wandal has been freshly painted inside with wide pine floors and a modern kitchen. The home has a lovely front...

Feels like Home!

29 William Street, Emu Park 4710

House 3 2 2 Offers Over...

Situated in the heart of Emu Park is this renovated home offering character and charm! Positioned with easy access to both Rockhampton and Yeppoon and just a short...

Opulent Multi-Award Winning Home

25 Bayview Drive, Lammermoor 4703

House 5 2 2 Auction

This is the opportunity of a lifetime to purchase a truly unique property sitting high on the mountain with sweeping ocean views, yet only a few hundred metres...

1012M2 FENCED ALLOTMENT. 3 BEDROOMS- MASSIVE ENTERTAINMENT AREA &amp; POOL.

36 MacAlister Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 1 1 $235,000

Fenced 1012m2 Allotment. Shipping Container. Pool. Massive Covered Outdoor Entertainment Area. • 3 Good Sized Bedrooms. Built-ins. Brand New Carpets. Electric...

Amazing Tropical Paradise-Fabulous Home/Inground Pool/Huge Entertainment Area-$339,000!

125 Kerrigan Street, Frenchville 4701

House 4 1 3 $339,000

Dressed to Impress- this amazing Frenchville Property has SO MUCH to Offer all Buyers. This brilliant Property offers a beautifully renovated fully a/c lowset...

One of Yeppoon’s Premiere Character Homes!!

9 Hughes Street, Yeppoon 4703

House 3 2 4 Offers Over...

This is your opportunity to purchase a completely unique and characteristic style home that you simply will not find anywhere else in Yeppoon! Approximately 290m2...

Cheap Renovators Delight

2 Edgar Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 1 1 $159,000

Giving you a property that is affordable and waiting for you to renovate. With a little bit of an imagination and elbow grease, this could be your new home. It's...

Immaculate, Open Plan Living

7 Nerang Close, Kawana 4701

House 3 1 2 $310,000

Positioned in the quietest of cul de sacs is where you will find 7 Nerang Close. From the moment you lay eyes on it you will appreciate the care and attention...

Immaculate Home in Convenient Location

89 Edington Street, Berserker 4701

House 3 1 2 $239,000

Reap the rewards of the current owner's hard work and sit back, relax and just enjoy what is on offer. From the moment you lay eyes on this home you will...

Golden Opportunity - Triplex Returning $620p/w

1, 2 and 3/304 Mills Avenue, Frenchville 4701

Unit 6 3 3 $445,000

Situated in the heart of Frenchville is where you will find your next investment property, ripe and ready to add to your portfolio. With all three units currently...

Oversupply of Rocky homes good news for renters

Noel Livingston, Professionals Livingston and Molloy Real Estate for Property Matters. Photo Janie Kayes / The Morning Bulletin ROK050111noel-jk1

Rocky rental vacancies highest of all Qld regional centres

What your money can buy: Mackay versus Brisbane in the property market

More people are testing the property market in Mackay.

There is certainly some value in the market

Prominent Rocky petrol station up for sale

Rockhampton Puma petrol station on Queen Elizabeth Drive.

"Rockhampton is a booming commercial hub”

Hearty food for cold nights

Boneless lamb shoulder roast with crushed kipflers.

RECIPES: Two tasty lamb dishes to try this winter