Sky’s the limit for this jobs boom

QUEENSLAND is the drone capital of Australia, with more certified pilots per capita than any other state, according to a new report.

Innovation Minister Kate Jones will today release the Regional Entrepreneurship Acceleration Program report that provides the most detailed analysis yet of drone licences across Australia.

Drone pilot Jordan Murdock, 20, of the Gold Coast, is one of Queensland’s 395 certified drone pilots. Picture: Nigel Hallett

Produced by the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the report will provide a blueprint for regional communities to capitalise on new technologies in key industries such as mining, agribusiness and environmental management.

It finds drones are a key emerging technology, and Queensland is leading the country with 395 of the 1652 certified drone pilots in Australia.

Minister for Innovation Kate Jones reveals wants more drones to fill Queensland skies after a report identified the state as a leader in the emerging technology.

Ms Jones said the Government was committed to working with councils to inspire the next generation of drone pilots and designers.

"There is huge demand for skilled workers in this area," she said.

"The data released in today's REAP report shows that Queenslanders lead the nation when it comes to embracing drone technology."

She will today meet with Toowoomba Mayor Paul Antonio, Gladstone Mayor Matt Burnett and Mackay Mayor Greg Williamson to discuss new ways to grow the state's drone technology industry.

Drone pilot Kieran Convery, 31, of Brisbane. Picture: Nigel Hallett

"We understand that there are huge opportunities to create jobs by using new technologies in industries where we're already kicking goals," she said.

"We are world leaders in mining and agribusiness and by working with councils and industry, we can fast-track the adoption of new technologies to grow jobs."

The State Government has already partnered with the Federal Government to develop a $100 million centre for drone research and design in Brisbane.