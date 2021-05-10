Slade Point man pleads guilty to attempted buggy theft

A Slade Point man has pleaded guilty for his role in an attempt to steal a buggy vehicle from a security guard at a Mackay shopping centre.

Mackay District Court heard Darren Michael Robert Fewquandie and a group of others were cleaning out an esky with a fire hose at a Caneland shopping centre car park in the early hours of April 4, 2020.

Two shopping centre staff, including a security guard in a buggy, approached the group and told them the hose was for emergencies only.

The court heard while most of the group walked away when the guard approached, Fewquandie's co-offender allegedly got into the buggy.

Crown prosecutor Tiffany Lawrence said Fewquandie began threatening one of the shopping centre staff members when the security guard told him to phone police.

Ms Lawrence said Fewquandie grabbed the staff member's radio, threw it to the ground and continued to act in a threatening manner while his co-offender allegedly went on to commit a further offence.

Fewquandie was charged with attempted robbery in company and common assault.

Judge Brad Farr took into account the 24-year-old's early guilty plea and co-operation with police when he handed down a sentence of 14 months imprisonment, taking into account time already served.

"It would seem the biggest problem you have is drinking to excess and misbehaving when you're drunk," Judge Farr said.

