Slammin' Sam to inspire at major Rocky event

MENTAL health is close to Sam Thaiday's heart, recently sharing his wife's eight-month battle with postnatal depression that threatened to take an enormous toll on their family.

The former professional rugby league footballer who played for the Brisbane Broncos in the National Rugby League, serving as their captain from 2012 until 2013, will be a guest speaker at this year's Black Dog Ball.

Thaiday is passionate about mental health and sport and will share his personal battles, both off and on the field.

The Black Dog Ball representatives said they were excited to have such a high calibre sportsman and mental health advocate supporting the event.

An Australian international and Queensland State of Origin representative second-rower, Thaiday spent all of his career with the Broncos, with who he won the 2006 premiership.

In 2008, Australia's centenary of rugby league and Thaiday's sixth year at the top level, he was one of only three then current players to be named in the Indigenous Australian rugby league team of the century.

Thaiday announced his retirement at the end of the 2018 season after 294 games and 16 seasons with the Broncos.

The 2019 Black Dog Ball is on October 12, but tickets are no longer available.