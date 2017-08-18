32°
Slandered, bullied, abused, harassed: Rocky woman's story

Amber Hooker
| 18th Aug 2017 6:00 AM Updated: 7:02 AM
HOT TOPIC: Beck Agius says marriage equality shouldn't even be a debate, it should just happen.
HOT TOPIC: Beck Agius says marriage equality shouldn't even be a debate, it should just happen. Amber Hooker

BECK Agius has been slandered, bullied, harassed and abused.

She is an electrical technician, a Rockhampton born-and-bred local, a lesbian and above all, a human.

And she is sick of her right to marry being a discussion point.

Beck was among those who converged at Chapters Coffee Shop last night, to meet her companions in a push for marriage equality; for human rights.

Happily dating her partner, Crystal Argus, Beck is at a loss over why anyone else should care what their future might hold as the Australian Government prepares a non-copulsory plebiscite on same-sex marriage.

"Personally, I am sick and tired of my right to marry my partner being a discussion topic," Beck said.

"But it's just tiresome, hearing it being bandied about left right and centre.

"It shouldn't even be a topic, it should just be sorted out in Parliament."

The Turnbull Government side-stepped the Senate after its plebiscite legislation was denied last week.

It has instead appointed the Australian Bureau of Statistics to conduct the non-binding, postal survey from September 12.

Even if the majority vote "yes", it does not guarantee same-sex marriage will be legalised. Rather, it will prompt a free vote based on a private members' bill in Parliament; a "no" vote will not.

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull leaves after introducing the Plebiscite (Same-Sex Marriage) Bill in the House of Representatives in Canberra, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2016. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas) NO ARCHIVING
Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull leaves after introducing the Plebiscite (Same-Sex Marriage) Bill in the House of Representatives in Canberra, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2016. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas) NO ARCHIVING MICK TSIKAS

As Australia pipes up with their two cents on the controversial $122 million plan, Beck's ears can't help but prick up and stir fear for vulnerable, younger members of the LGBTIQ community.

For well over a decade, Beck has been out of the closet, and considers herself lucky for her sense of security within herself.

But she said for those not as fortunate, or those questioning their sexuality, the national same-sex marriage conversation threatens to bring negativity to the fore.

"I have been out of the closet for well over a decade now and of course there's always going to be issues somewhere in the community where you are getting bullied or harassed," she said.

"Things like this tend to bring it to the forefront of people's minds; so you are getting slandered, you are getting nasty things called out of car windows, you are getting people do double takes and look at you.

"It's not pleasant.

"I am pretty secure in myself, I have a good career, I'm happy with who I am, not everyone is that lucky.

"So I really worry for the younger members of our community or anyone who is maybe questioning their sexuality and trying to work things out for themselves.

"The nasty things that are getting said is really going to hurt people's emotional well being."

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  gay marriage lgbtiq marriage equality plebiscite same sex marriage

