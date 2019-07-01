Slap Burgess with a $100K fine

South Sydney Rabbitohs need to teach George Burgess a lesson and should slap him with a hefty fine for the ugly eye-gouging incident on Robbie Farah in the Rabbitohs loss to the Wests Tigers on Friday night.

Speaking on the Monday Bunker, the Daily Telegraph's Phil Rothfield and Paul Crawley both said the Rabbitohs needed to crack down hard on Burgess who was suspended for four weeks for a similar incident last year.

The NRL have sent Burgess straight to the judiciary with a suspension of up to 10 weeks expected.

"What the Rabbitohs have to do, apart from the holiday he is going to get from the judiciary, there are conduct clauses in his contract which he has obviously breached, I think they need to fine him very, very heavily," Rothfield said on the Monday Bunker.

Crawley said he should be fined his weekly wage for each round he we will be sitting on the sideline which could total $100,000.

"If I was South Sydney I would be absolutely furious. George Burgess would be on five-six hundred thousand dollars a year. So you are talking $10-15,000 a week, he is going to get a ten week holiday, a $100,000 holiday for being a mug," Crawley said.

"He (should be fined) 100 grand to sit on the sidelines. To me as a South Sydney person they would be looking at that and thinking what have you done to us, mate."