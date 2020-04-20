Slattery’s free broadband offer to help 5000 families

ONE of Rockhampton’s favourite sons, Bevan Slattery, is behind an offer to provide 5000 disadvantaged Australian families with free broadband to assist their kids with online learning.

The Superloop Founder and Chairman said his company had launched thez “Online Learning Plan” for $0 per month until September 30 to assist with online learning during COVID-19.

The Online Learning Plan” offers households with a school-age child that are

receiving Jobseeker Payment of Family Tax Benefit Part A or Part B, not connected to the NBN access, but with an address covered by the NBN fixed-line network, access to a

25/5Mbps NBN service free for 6 months with $0 installation fee.

Mr Slattery, who grew up in Rockhampton and holds the city dear to his heart, said he’d “been pretty vocal” in seeking the support of the NBN to deliver a “broadband backstop” for disadvantaged Australians.

“I’m delighted they have delivered and I’m equally delighted that Superloop is

able to do our part in helping many young Australians enable their remote learning over the

next 6 months,” he said.

“I’m glad to be the first, but am hopeful more RSP’s will follow our example.”

Superloop CEO Drew Kelton said there were many families struggling due to

COVID-19 that have NBN available, but just can’t afford to upgrade to it due to economic

hardship.

“With remote learning expected to continue in the coming weeks and months, we

want to help more families get access to world class broadband," he said.

“NBN has supported all RSP’s to help households that are struggling and Superloop will further support this important initiative by absorbing all the backhaul, internet access and support costs so disadvantaged families can get a $0 service.”

To be eligible for our Online Learning Plan, applicants must:

● have a member of the household receiving the JobSeeker Payment or Family Tax

Benefit Part A or Part B;

● have a school-age child living at their address;

● be at an address covered by the NBN fixed-line network; and

● not currently be connected to the NBN network at their address.

To apply, simply visit https://superloop.com/education/ and complete the signup form

entering the promo code COVID-19 on signup. The 25/5 unlimited service (typical evening

speed 22/2Mbps) will remain at $0.00 a month until 30 September 2020. From 1 October

2020, the plan fee will return to $64.95 a month unless you cancel. You may cancel at any

time, and no minimum term contracts apply. Offer applies to the first 5,000 applicants and

T & C are available on the website.

ABOUT SUPERLOOP HOME BROADBAND

Superloop Home Broadband is a leading provider of home broadband services throughout

Australia and a division of ASX listed Superloop Ltd. Superloop Home Broadband provides

services to over 30,000 Australians via NBN and also a last mile wireless service throughout

South Australia.

https://www.superloop.com/consumer/home-broadband