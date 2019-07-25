Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Slavery charges in forced marriage investigation

by CHRISTOPHER TESTA
25th Jul 2019 12:55 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Two Tasmanians have been charged with trafficking a vulnerable person into Australia and keeping them as a slave.

A 52-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman from a Launceston suburb were arrested on Tuesday, as part of a joint investigation between the Australian Federal Police and Tasmania Police.

"This activity stems from an AFP investigation into slavery, human trafficking and forced marriage that began in October 2018," an AFP spokeswoman said.

They have appeared in the Launceston Magistrates Court and were bailed to reappear on August 13.

crime editors picks forced marriage slavery

Top Stories

    CRASH VICTIM: Positive signs but reaching the 'scary' stage

    premium_icon CRASH VICTIM: Positive signs but reaching the 'scary' stage

    News THE mum of Rockhampton crash victim Hamish Summers-Lawrie says there have been some positive signs this morning as her son fights for life in hospital.

    Rocky's million dollar package for new home builders

    premium_icon Rocky's million dollar package for new home builders

    Property Who is eligible? Mayor pulls the cover off 'mystery incentives'

    Whale of a time: But they got more than they bargained for

    premium_icon Whale of a time: But they got more than they bargained for

    Travel Keppel Bay visitors have a story to remember for a very long time

    • 25th Jul 2019 12:06 PM
    Momentum building for long awaited Browne Park Stadium

    premium_icon Momentum building for long awaited Browne Park Stadium

    Politics The stadium plan has attracted the support of a powerful backer.