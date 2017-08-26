Sleek designs scoop major award pool for CQ's best builders

The new entrance to the Blackwater Aquatic Centre.

HOOPER Constructions and Hutchinson Builders have taken out the major awards at this year's Master Builders Central Queensland Housing and Construction Awards.

The 2017 Central Queensland House of the Year went to Hooper Constructions, who also claimed won the best individual home in the $1.26 million to $2 million category.

Hutchinson Builders were recognised for the Central Queensland Project of the Year, as well as awards for Sporting Facilities and Commercial Building up to $5 million.

H J Family Homes' work netted them the 2017 Central Queensland President's Award, as well as the awards for Individual Home up to $250,000, and Individual Home $251,000 to $350,000.

Master Builders' CEO, Grant Galvin, congratulated all 31 winners at the presentation evening on Friday at the Rockhampton Leagues Club.

"The standard we have seen this year is incredible and demonstrates the impeccable talent and expertise of our industry,” Mr Galvin said.

"The Housing & Construction Awards provide an opportunity to recognise this talent, and it is great that after 30 years, they continue to be sought-after by the state's top builders and tradespeople.”

CENTRAL QUEENSLAND WINNERS:

Construction

Education Facilities up to $10 million - Taboh Pty Ltd

Sporting Facilities - J Hutchinson Pty Ltd T/A Hutchinson Builders

Community Service Facilities - Taylor Builders Pty Ltd T/A T P Aquatic Constructions

Retail Facilities - A S M Builders Pty Ltd

Tourism and Leisure Facilities over $10 million - Paynter Dixon Queensland Pty Ltd

Commercial Building up to $5 million - J Hutchinson Pty Ltd T/A Hutchinson Builders

Commercial Building $5 million - $50 million - Griffin Builders Pty Ltd

Refurbishment/Renovation up to $2 million - D R Moore Constructions Pty Ltd

Commercial Trade Contractor of the Year - Ticner Pty Ltd T/A Propest Pest Management Services

Housing

Display Home $251,000-$350,000 - Tenheggeler Building Company Pty Ltd T/A Eco Cool Homes

Individual Home up to $250,000 - H J Family Homes Pty Ltd

Individual Home $251,000-$350,000 - H J Family Homes Pty Ltd

Individual Home $351,000-$450,000 - Corbett Homes Pty Ltd

Individual Home $451,000-$500,000 - Olman Constructions Pty Ltd

Individual Home $500,000-$550,000 - C P B (Gladstone) Pty Ltd T/A Coastal Homes Gladstone

Individual Home $551,000-$650,000 - Stay A Little Longer Pty Ltd

Individual Home $1.26 million-$2 million - Hooper Constructions Pty Ltd

Home Renovation/Remodelling Project up to $275,000 - Tropical Blue Homes Pty Ltd

Home Renovation/Remodelling Project $276,000-$575,000 - Acute Builders Pty Ltd

Excellence in Sustainable Living - Tenheggeler Building Company Pty Ltd T/A Eco Cool Homes

Residential Trade Contractor of the Year - Central Qld Plasterers Pty Ltd

Trade Contractor/Specialty

Best Residential Bathroom - Tenheggeler Building Company Pty Ltd T/A Eco Cool Homes

Best Residential Kitchen - C P B (Gladstone) Pty Ltd T/A Coastal Homes Gladstone

Best Residential Swimming Pool - B K Hallam Group Pty Ltd T/A Leisure Pools Rockhampton

Individual

Apprentice of the Year - Clayton Judd

Rising Star - Ben Matheson

Women in Building - Amanda Day

Charles George Jeffery Memorial Award - Corbett Homes Pty Ltd

Major