Sleek designs scoop major award pool for CQ's best builders

HOOPER Constructions and Hutchinson Builders have taken out the major awards at this year's Master Builders Central Queensland Housing and Construction Awards.
The 2017 Central Queensland House of the Year went to Hooper Constructions, who also claimed won the best individual home in the $1.26 million to $2 million category.
Hutchinson Builders were recognised for the Central Queensland Project of the Year, as well as awards for Sporting Facilities and Commercial Building up to $5 million.
H J Family Homes' work netted them the 2017 Central Queensland President's Award, as well as the awards for Individual Home up to $250,000, and Individual Home $251,000 to $350,000.
Master Builders' CEO, Grant Galvin, congratulated all 31 winners at the presentation evening on Friday at the Rockhampton Leagues Club.
"The standard we have seen this year is incredible and demonstrates the impeccable talent and expertise of our industry,” Mr Galvin said.
"The Housing & Construction Awards provide an opportunity to recognise this talent, and it is great that after 30 years, they continue to be sought-after by the state's top builders and tradespeople.”
CENTRAL QUEENSLAND WINNERS:
Construction
- Education Facilities up to $10 million - Taboh Pty Ltd
- Sporting Facilities - J Hutchinson Pty Ltd T/A Hutchinson Builders
- Community Service Facilities - Taylor Builders Pty Ltd T/A T P Aquatic Constructions
- Retail Facilities - A S M Builders Pty Ltd
- Tourism and Leisure Facilities over $10 million - Paynter Dixon Queensland Pty Ltd
- Commercial Building up to $5 million - J Hutchinson Pty Ltd T/A Hutchinson Builders
- Commercial Building $5 million - $50 million - Griffin Builders Pty Ltd
- Refurbishment/Renovation up to $2 million - D R Moore Constructions Pty Ltd
- Commercial Trade Contractor of the Year - Ticner Pty Ltd T/A Propest Pest Management Services
Housing
- Display Home $251,000-$350,000 - Tenheggeler Building Company Pty Ltd T/A Eco Cool Homes
- Individual Home up to $250,000 - H J Family Homes Pty Ltd
- Individual Home $251,000-$350,000 - H J Family Homes Pty Ltd
- Individual Home $351,000-$450,000 - Corbett Homes Pty Ltd
- Individual Home $451,000-$500,000 - Olman Constructions Pty Ltd
- Individual Home $500,000-$550,000 - C P B (Gladstone) Pty Ltd T/A Coastal Homes Gladstone
- Individual Home $551,000-$650,000 - Stay A Little Longer Pty Ltd
- Individual Home $1.26 million-$2 million - Hooper Constructions Pty Ltd
- Home Renovation/Remodelling Project up to $275,000 - Tropical Blue Homes Pty Ltd
- Home Renovation/Remodelling Project $276,000-$575,000 - Acute Builders Pty Ltd
- Excellence in Sustainable Living - Tenheggeler Building Company Pty Ltd T/A Eco Cool Homes
- Residential Trade Contractor of the Year - Central Qld Plasterers Pty Ltd
Trade Contractor/Specialty
- Best Residential Bathroom - Tenheggeler Building Company Pty Ltd T/A Eco Cool Homes
- Best Residential Kitchen - C P B (Gladstone) Pty Ltd T/A Coastal Homes Gladstone
- Best Residential Swimming Pool - B K Hallam Group Pty Ltd T/A Leisure Pools Rockhampton
Individual
- Apprentice of the Year - Clayton Judd
- Rising Star - Ben Matheson
- Women in Building - Amanda Day
- Charles George Jeffery Memorial Award - Corbett Homes Pty Ltd
Major
- President's Award - H J Family Homes Pty Ltd
- Project of the Year - J Hutchinson Pty Ltd T/A Hutchinson Builders
- House of the Year - Hooper Constructions Pty Ltd